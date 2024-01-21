“Mike Evans has been awful this postseason”: Fans call out Buccaneers WR for Baker Mayfield’s early interception vs Lions

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are battling the Detroit Lions, but it appears that his receiver, Mike Evans, was struggling early on. With the Buccaneers defense doing its job on the game's first drive, forcing a punt on Jared Goff and the offense, the ball was then turned over to Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay.

But things didn't go to script as the Buccaneers' offense got behind the sticks in a big way and were facing a third-and-17.

With it being hard to get all of that yardage back on one throw, Mayfield went to his No. 1 receiver Mike Evans. Unfortunately, the ball bounced off Evans' hands and was intercepted. It set the Lions up with great field position as they would kick a field goal.

Fans tore into Evans for the tipped interception, with one fan saying that he has been 'awful' this postseason.

"Mike Evans has been awful this postseason."

Other fans gave their thoughts on the Evans drop.

Despite Evans being a perennial 1,000+ yard receiver in every season he plays, this year, the drops are starting to get on fans' nerves, and in a big spot like a playoff game, those mistakes are amplified.

Baker Mayfield and Buccaneers the surprise packet of the 2023 season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Next to nothing was expected of the Buccaneers with Mayfield under center this season, as the organization dealt with its first season without Tom Brady.

But with Mayfield, Tampa Bay started the year 3-1 before a streak that saw them lose six of their next seven. However, the Buccaneers under Mayfield rallied and won five of their last six games to end the year with a 9-8 record and the NFC South title. That in itself is a good accomplishment, but Baker wasn't done.

Facing a Philadelphia Eagles team at home in the wild-card round, Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers took them to task in a 32-9 win as they booked their ticket to the divisional round.

There were no expectations placed on the Buccaneers this season but after making the playoffs, and winning a playoff game despite those Mike Evans drops, maybe the future is bright down in Tampa Bay.