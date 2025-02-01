Mike Evans drops bombshell on retirement plans and Olympic dreams for 2028

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the most underrated and dynamic wide receivers in veteran Mike Evans. The 31-year-old wideout has been a star since being selected with the seventh pick in the 2014 NFL draft and has his eyes set on the future.

While being interviewed by Tampa Bay 10, Mike Evans revealed that he might participate in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, as part of the flag football team if he hangs up the cleats by then.

"This is good practice for me for the Olympics. Most likely I'll be retired in 2028, how many years is that? I don't know. But if I am retired, I'd definitely like to [join the flag football team]."

Mike Evans has not shown any signs of slowing down. Despite only playing in 14 games, he still managed to get 74 receptions on 110 targets for 1,004 yards (13.6 yards per catch) with 11 touchdown receptions. He has now hit the 1,000-yard total in each of his first 11 seasons in the NFL.

Evans is now tied with Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the most 1,000-yard seasons to begin a career. However, it will be interesting to see if he is catching passes in the NFL or for the United States National Flag Football Team in pursuit of a gold medal.

Who will be across Mike Evans next season at wide receiver?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had one of the best wide receiver rooms in the sport, but things may look a little different soon. Mike Evans signed a massive contract extension last offseason, but wide receiver Chris Godwin, who suffered a left ankle dislocation during the season, is now an unrestricted free agent.

If the Bucs want to move on from Godwin, there are a few veteran names that could be interesting for quarterback Baker Mayfield to throw the football to as Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, DeAndre Hopkins, and Tee Higgins are all also unrestricted free agents at the position.

If they look internally, rookie Jalen McMillan could be the team's WR2 going forward. It will be interesting to see what the Buccaneers decide to do with that position, as tight end Cade Otton has also been a solid receiving option.

