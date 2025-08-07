  • home icon
  • Mike Evans gives candid response on retirement timeline heading into contract year: "I know I'm not playing 5 more years"

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 07, 2025 04:17 GMT
NFL: JUL 29 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp - Source: Getty
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up Mike Evans in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. The 6x Pro Bowler established himself as a key part of the team, going on to win the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LV. Evans is now gearing up for his 12th season with the team.

On Thursday, the wide receiver appeared on the 'Up & Adams' Show. Evans was asked about how long he plans to continue playing in the NFL. He had a candid response on his retirement timeline and his plans.

"Right now, I'm just focused on this season," Evans said. "Last year of my deal, I'm obviously an older player. But I feel great, so retirement at the end of the season is not at the table. And playing for, you know, two to five years is not off the table either. Well, five years, no, I'm not playing five more years.
"I know I'm not playing five more years. But, right now, if you ask me today, yeah it's easy for me to say I can play another two, three years. But it's a lot that goes into the season. And this is just the beginning."

In 11 seasons, Mike Evans has played in 168 regular-season games for the Bucs. He has recorded a total of 12,684 yards and 105 TDs receiving. Last season, he helped the team finish first in the NFC South with a 10-7 record. The Bucs qualified for the playoffs, but unfortunately lost to the Washington Commanders in the wild-card round.

Bucs GM has high praise for Mike Evans heading into Year 12

Despite Mike Evans turning 32 this month, he is showing no signs of stopping. The wide receiver has been impressive at training camp and has earned the nod from Bucs GM Jason Licht.

According to Licht, it is hard to believe that Mike Evans is a veteran entering his 12th season with the team this year.

"It's just crazy how Mike, to me, looks the same as he did -- maybe better in some ways -- as a rookie," Licht said as per PFT. "Hasn't lost a beat, and he's enjoying it, he's having fun, you can tell from his body language and the way he jokes between periods, this is what he loves. Its' good to see."

The Bucks kick off their 2025 campaign with a Week 1 showdown against the Falcons in September.

Priyam Hazarika

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
