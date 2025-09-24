Mike Evans replacements: 5 WRs fantasy football managers should target feat. (Cooper Kupp)

Mike Evans and hamstring injuries- two mixtures fantasy owners and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans don't like to hear/see happen.

Unfortunatley for the Bucs' star wide recevier, Evans suffered yet another hamstring as he left Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a 'mild to moderate' hamstring strain.

Evans isn't expected to miss much time, as it is expected that he will miss two or three games. Still, that will hurt quartebrack Baker Mayfield and the team's passing game.

Here's a look at five players wehther they're on the waiver wire or via trade that fantasy owners can target to replace Evans while he is out:

#1 - Cooper Kupp

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty

Cooper Kupp fantasy owners could be looking to trade him. Kupp signed a free agent deal with Seattle, looking to be the team's No. 1 or No. 2 wide out.

Through three weeks, he's becoem the clear No. 2 option for Sam Darnold, totaling 11 catches for 136 yards on 15 targets. Kupp is second in the team in three of those categories.

Kupp isn't what he once was, and if you have a solid running back or right end or backup quarterback, you might be bale to land him via trade for cheap.

#2 - Brian Thomas Jr.

Carolina Panthers v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Through three games this season, if anyone is having a sophomore slump, it's Jacksonville Jaguars' wide recevier Brian Thomas Jr.

After a historic rookie season last year, setting franchise records, Thomas Jr.'s playmaking ability seems to have disappeared early on in 2025. He only has seven catches for 115 touchdowns, and no scores. But worse than the numbers are his drops. He's among the leader in drops and hasn't played like how he did a season ago.

With Thomas Jr. playing poorly, he could become an option to replace Evans via trade in fantasy.

#3 - Troy Franklin

Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Getty

Troy Franklin is another wide recevier that is likely on the waiver wire. He is emerging as the Broncos' number two wide receiver.

Franklin is currently second in the team in receptions (14), targets (19), and receiving yards (141.) Franklin has had at least four catches and 44 yards in two of the three first games this season.

Franklin could have a sophomore standout type of season as he looks forward to building with quarterback Bo Nix.

#4 - Christian Kirk

Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars - Source: Getty

Houston Texans wide recevier Christian Kirk made his season debut this past Sunday vs. his former team, the Jacksonville Jaguars. In his season debut, he played the second-most offensive snaps (66.7%) and was targetted (8) the second-most out of any pass catcher.

Kirk is a receiver that is very likely on the waiver wire. With him in the Texans' lineup, he could emerge as their WR2, and he could put up some solid numbers if quarterback C.J. Stroud flips things around.

#5 - Romeo Doubs

NFL: SEP 21 Packers at Browns - Source: Getty

The Green Bay Packers have a committee of wide receivers. Doubs has been a solid receiver, recording at least 40+ catches, 600+ yards, and four+ touchdowns in each of the last two seasons.

This season, Doubs only has seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in three games. Averaging 17.3 yards per catch, Doubs has shown he's still a deep threat, and he could easily go over 10 fantasy points with two or three big catches in a game.

Doubs could be a pickup on the waiver wire to replace Mike Evans.

