Mike Evans trade rumors: Bucs GM provides clarity on star WR 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has provided an update on Mike Evans. The wide receiver is in the final year of his contract, and with Oct. 31 being the NFL Trade Deadline, many wondered if he would be moved.

The Bucs likely won't be making the playoffs this season, and Tampa Bay could get some draft picks in return for Evans. However, speaking on Good Morning Football, Licht made it clear that Tampa Bay has no interest in trading the player:

"I'm really looking forward to Mike continuing his great career here in Tampa and extending his streak 1000-yard seasons here with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."

With Mike Evans not being on the trade block, other playoff-bound teams will now have to ask about the likes of Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Hunter Renfrow, and Terrance Marshall among others.

This season, Evans has caught 33 passes for 507 yards and five touchdowns.

Jason Licht has wants Mike Evans to retire as a Buccaneer

Mike Evans was drafted seventh overall in 2014 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and spent his entire 10-year career with the franchise.

He has recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in every season he's been in the NFL and is on pace to do it again this year. He has also been the face of the franchise and Licht said earlier this year, that they want to re-sign Evans and keep him a Buccaneer for life:

"I can't see Mike playing anywhere else. I hope and think we can figure something out so he can retire a Buc. We want Mike to be here long term."

Mike Evans was part of the Super Bowl-winning team in 2020, while also being a four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro. He has been the Buccaneers' top wide receiver for a decade now, and at 30 years old, he looks like he still isn't slowing down at all.

In his career, Evans has caught 716 passes for 10,932 yards and 86 touchdowns.

