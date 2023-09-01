Mike Evans trade rumors start to swirl with fans linking $82,500,000 Buccaneers WR to Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs 

Mike Evans is currently in a contractual impasse with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his agent has set a deadline of September 9 for the team to reach an agreement. If they fail to do so, his representative will discontinue talks on a new contract.

The situation has gotten tense because if the team refuses to reply to the Pro Bowler's request, it will lose an elite player. However, this possibility made Kansas City Chiefs fans ecstatic. If the Bucs decide to let go of Evans, other powerful teams like the Chiefs can sign him and use his football prowess.

Fans were excited as they desire to see Patrick Mahomes throw passes to Evans. Hence, when they got to know that the Texas A&M product might possibly play his last season with Tampa Bay, they excitedly linked him to Kansas City.

The NFL world will surely be at the edge of their seats until any further development takes place.

How much is Mike Evans worth in 2023?

Mike Evans, the star player of the Buccaneers, has enjoyed great fame since he was drafted by the team. Tampa Bay, which was once considered the weakest franchise in the league, was transformed after the arrival of talented players like the 30-year-old wide receiver.

After sticking around and turning the Pewter Pirates into a Super Bowl winner with Tom Brady, Evans earned a high amount of financial gain through his salary and endorsement payments.

At the time of his last contract extension in 2018, the WR signed a five-year deal worth $82.5 million, out of which $55 million was guaranteed. His average annual salary was worked out at $16.5 million.

In 2022, his salary was around $1 million, but he received a $12 million restructuring bonus. Evans' current deal will end this season, making him a free agent at the age of 31.

His net worth, as per wealthygorilla.com, is a decent $25 million. One might think that the star player's net worth is low, but it should be considered that NFL players pay an exorbitant amount of taxes. He has also earned lucrative deals with mega brands like Pepsi and Gillette.