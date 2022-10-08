"I may go score some meth at halftime" - Mike Florio absolutely hates TNF game between Colts vs. Broncos

The game between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts had Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio wanting to go get some meth at halftime, it was that bad. The Thursday Night Football matchup was perhaps among the worst game of football people have seen in recent times.

It yielded no touchdowns, punts galore, sacks just about on every drive and all in all, it was not good viewing. Florio had had enough at halftime and took to Twitter to express his thoughts on what he had just witnessed.

"I usually smoke a cigar during the second half. I may go score some meth at halftime for this one."

In truth, no one could blame Florio for his statement as the game was just about as boring as it could possibly have been. Given that Russell Wilson and the Broncos were at home and the Colts were without Jonathan Taylor, many expected Denver to finally put up some points and get their offense to click. It did not.

The game was so bad that when the teams were locked at 9-9 and headed for overtime, Broncos fans could be seen leaving the stadium before the overtime period had even started. That tells you all you need to know about what is going on in Denver right now.

Broncos and Colts tough to watch

Indianapolis Colts v Denver Broncos

If Thursday night's game was someone's first time watching NFL football, it likely has turned them off it forever. The 12-9 scoreline looks bad enough, but when you delve a little deeper into the combined stats of both teams, that is where it gets bad, really bad.

Combined, the teams went 6/31 on third down, 10 sacks, 12 punts, four interceptions, and 15 penalties. Oh, and don't forget the zero touchdowns either.

Matt Ryan gave his Colts the lead in overtime after he drove them down into field goal range. That left Wilson and the Broncos needing at least a field goal to keep the game going.

Wilson drove his Broncos right down to the one-yard line and were facing a fourth-and-goal. Rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett had a choice - settle for the field goal and hope he gets the ball back or go for it all and try to win. He chose the latter and he put the ball in Wilson's hands.

The 33-year-old dropped back and fired a ball to Courtland Sutton that was battered away, giving the Colts the win. On closer inspection, Wilson failed to see KJ Hamler who was wide open. Ouch!

Many questioned why Wilson didn't either check to a run play or run it in himself. Either way, Denver lost and it heaps even more pressure on Wilson and Hackett just five games into the season.

