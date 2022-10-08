“Some NFL scheduler is about to get fired” – NFL fans beg league to axe Russell Wilson’s Broncos from prime-time after yet another stale showing

When Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos, many fans were excited about what he could do with a new team at a new conference. The National Football League was also excited about the Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his new team and scheduled the Broncos in prime-time throughout the 2022 season.

The Broncos' first prime-time matchup was on Monday night in Week 1 as Russell Wilson returned to Seattle. The Broncos lost the game 17-16.

Then, in Week 3, they were in action, on Sunday night, against the San Francisco 49ers. Denver pulled out the win but it was an abysmal 11-10 victory. The Week 5 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday in primetime wasn't any better.

After a 9-9 tie, the Colts and Broncos headed to overtime and once again the offenses were unable to do anything. After handing the ball over on downs in overtime after 4th and 1, the Colts pulled off a 12-9 win.

The Broncos will return to primetime next week as well with a trip to the SoFi Stadium to take on their AFC West division rival Los Angeles Chargers. And then there is a Week 14 Sunday night matchup at home against the Denver Broncos.

With either team unable to score a touchdown or get into the red zone in the Broncos' last match, the NFL fans were reeling on Twitter about the lack of entertainment. Others also said that scheduling Wilson and the Broncos on so many primetime games was the wrong decision.

Amit Sharma @abaseballmit Some NFL scheduler is about to get fired for giving the Broncos so many primetime games. Some NFL scheduler is about to get fired for giving the Broncos so many primetime games.

Anthony @OMGItsBirdman I think they scheduled the Broncos for every primetime game thinking Russ was gonna go crazy please get this team off my screen I think they scheduled the Broncos for every primetime game thinking Russ was gonna go crazy please get this team off my screen

nick wright @getnickwright That had to be the worst primetime game played in the last 10 years. That had to be the worst primetime game played in the last 10 years.

Rodger Sherman @rodger Amazon paid $13 billion over 11 years for Thursday Night Football. that's $1.18 billion per year. and there are 15 TNF games per year. long story short they paid about $78 million to broadcast this Colts-Broncos game Amazon paid $13 billion over 11 years for Thursday Night Football. that's $1.18 billion per year. and there are 15 TNF games per year. long story short they paid about $78 million to broadcast this Colts-Broncos game

Jordan Gomez ✝️ @Jordan_Gomez11 Hey @NFL please for the love of everything holy about the greatest game in the world… stop putting the Broncos on primetime. Let’s get good games please, y’all have had two of the most horrendous games I’ve ever seen and it’s week 4. Hey @NFL please for the love of everything holy about the greatest game in the world… stop putting the Broncos on primetime. Let’s get good games please, y’all have had two of the most horrendous games I’ve ever seen and it’s week 4.

YallTrash @BL2184 All of America watching this Colts Broncos game: All of America watching this Colts Broncos game: https://t.co/ZD3QxteX6q

Joe Osborne @JTFOz Another Broncos primetime game this week is incredibly unfortunate. Another Broncos primetime game this week is incredibly unfortunate.

LeShawn Jerman @warloc6 Monday Night Football week 1. Sunday Night Football week 3. Thursday Night Football week 5. Please stop putting the Denver Broncos in these primetime/only game on spots. I’m tired of watching this boring football. Thank you. Monday Night Football week 1. Sunday Night Football week 3. Thursday Night Football week 5. Please stop putting the Denver Broncos in these primetime/only game on spots. I’m tired of watching this boring football. Thank you.

Bob Netherlands @bobnetherlands Really gonna be subjected to another Broncos primetime game? This is hell Really gonna be subjected to another Broncos primetime game? This is hell

Russell Wilson's issues continue with Denver Broncos

When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the first five weeks of the season isn't what they expected.

Wilson has looked out of sorts, to say the least. Whether it's the change of scenery, different offensive weapons or Nathaniel Hackett's offensive scheme, something with Wilson's game is off.

In Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Broncos quarterback was 0-6 in the red zone, unable to score a touchdown. Through the first five weeks, he is just 2 for 18 on passing attempts in the red zone. This ranks Russell Wilson worst in the National Football League when it comes to red zone completions.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Last night, Russell Wilson went 0-6 on pass attempts to the end zone, including an interception.



He is now 2-18 on pass attempts to the end zone this season. That 11% completion rate is the worst in the NFL (min. 10 attempts). Last night, Russell Wilson went 0-6 on pass attempts to the end zone, including an interception.He is now 2-18 on pass attempts to the end zone this season. That 11% completion rate is the worst in the NFL (min. 10 attempts). https://t.co/1cPuW2rB4I

The Broncos had an opportunity to win the game in overtime in their last encounter. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett decided to go for it on 4th and 1 instead of attempting a game tying field goal.

Wide receiver KJ Hamler was wide open on the play and was completely missed. He along with the rest of the offense was unhappy with their quarterback's judgment call. With many left wondering if the chemistry on the team will be affected by their poor quality of play.

