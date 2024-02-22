Mike Florio addresses scenario that could turn Dak Prescott cap woe into the next Russell Wilson in 2025

Russell Wilson is the subject of cap hell this offseason, but there is a chance Dak Prescott could put the Cowboys in a similar situation next offseason. Building on a line of thinking outlined in the Dallas Morning News, NFL analyst Mike Florio explained a scenario that could severely damage the Cowboys. Here's how he put it:

"Because the contract already carries two voidable years, the Cowboys could (if the contract allows it or Dak agrees to it) implement a simple restructuring that would knock his $29 million salary for 2024 down to the league minimum of $1.21 million. The difference ($27.78 million) would be spread over 2024, 2025, and 2026."

He continued, calling the move a good one in the short term but a painful one in the long term:

"That would create $18.52 million in cap space for 2024, dropping his cap number to $40.88 million. That’s great for 2024. It’s not great for 2025. If the Cowboys fail to extend Dak’s deal before next March, he’d count for nearly $55 million against the cap in 2025 — even if he signs elsewhere."

Dak Prescott's career in review sets up difficult choice for Jerry Jones

Dak Prescott at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

As it stands, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback has nothing set in stone beyond 2024. In theory, he could be anywhere in about 12 months. Of course, there's a massive NFL season-sized chasm between that event taking place and a series of negotiations.

However, Jerry Jones will be likely looking at the entire picture when picking a number to slide across the table toward Dak Prescott. The biggest trend that looms large is how the quarterback has grown in recent years. In his first three seasons, Prescott failed to eclipse 25 touchdown passes a single time.

Since 2019, Dak Prescott has thrown for at least 30 in three of the four seasons that have not ended early because of injury. In the past five seasons, the only time he hasn't thrown for at least 30 touchdowns, he suffered an injury.

In 2023, Prescott earned the highest passer rating of his career at 105.9 and the highest completion percentage at 69.5. He also led the league in touchdown passes over vaunted names such as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

If the quarterback is still finding ways to improve his game at the end of his first big deal, there is reason to see if Prescott could take a John Elway-like progression to his career, where his greatest playoff success came at the end of a decorated career.

Of course, with Jerry Jones closer to the end of his tenure as Cowboys owner than the start of it, the biggest question is whether he wants to wait to find out.