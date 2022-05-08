×
Mike Florio believes Deshaun Watson could be suspended for entire season after MLB's action against Trevor Bauer 

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson
LaDarius Brown
LaDarius Brown
Modified May 08, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Deshaun Watson could face a season-long suspension from the NFL following MLB’s two-year suspension of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, according to Mike Florio.

On Pro Football Talk, Florio said that the Cleveland Browns should prepare for a season without the newly-acquired signal-caller.

“I think the Browns have to, at least, have on their radar screen the possibility they need this guy for all of 2022 if Deshaun Watson should get suspended for all of 2022. And the eureka moment for me last week happened when Major League Baseball suspended Trevor Bauer for two years for off-field sexual assault allegations that didn't result in any prosecution. Didn't result in a permanent restraining order being entered against him as filed by the individual who made the initial allegations or other allegations Major League Baseball investigated.”

Florio concluded his point by stating that the Browns may need Baker Mayfield if Watson is out for the entire 2022 season.

“Different facts but similar core claim, so someone crossing the line in a sexual arena. Maybe Deshaun Watson is going to be out for all of 2022 and maybe the Browns need Baker Mayfield. We're gonna pay him $18.8 million guaranteed, we may as well make him the quarterback all year. Jacoby Brissett’s the six-game guy, Baker Mayfield may be the 17-game guy. Maybe they need to find a way to work this out and have Baker Mayfield ready to go.”
Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick by Cleveland in the 2018 NFL Draft and has started 59 games for the team, leading to the playoffs in the 2020 season. In 14 starts last season, he threw for 3,010 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Will Deshaun Watson face a suspension for the 2022 season?

The Cleveland Browns QB at his press conference
The former Houston Texans quarterback currently has 22 active civil lawsuits filed against him in Harris County, Texas, claiming sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions.

Most of these lawsuits are filed under the name 'Jane Doe'. In most cases, the quarterback reached out to these women by way of social media.

The NFL could suspend him for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, even though he was cleared of all criminal charges. How long will the NFL suspend the 26-year-old quarterback and how will that impact the Browns and their 2022 season? We’ll see as this offseason continues.

Q. Will the NFL suspend Deshaun Watson for the entire 2022 season?

Yes

No

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

