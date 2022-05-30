"He doesn't think he's worthy" - Mike Florio believes Lamar Jackson's attitude towards the Ravens is confusing  

PFT's Mike Florio is puzzled by Lamar Jackson's current stance towards the Baltimore Ravens. The organization wants to extend the quarterback's contract, but the 25-year-old has put off talks.

After missing the last four games of the last season with an ankle injury, many thought that Jackson would return for voluntary OTA's to get in some extra work ahead of the new season. However, the star quarterback is absent, which is not uncommon for stars of the game as they do not have to be there.

But when it comes to Jackson's contract, Florio is a little confused by the situation. Speaking on the Rich Eisen podcast, Florio stated that the quarterback doesn't think he is worthy of the huge payday that will eventually come his way.

"I can't remember a situation like this. It probably is unprecedented. When you consider the money that gets paid to the best quarterbacks in the NFL, how the market is changing. And the ritual, the dance, the way that it works, you put your three years in, you win an MVP award, you're in line for a big contract."

"Well, he didn't want one last year and didn't want to engage the team. This year, he doesn't want to engage the team either. And owner, Steve Bisciotti. He said a couple of months ago, that Lamar is so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl, I think deep down, he doesn't think he's worthy."

Will Lamar Jackson get a new deal?

Lamar Jackson

When it comes to the question of will Lamar Jackson get a deal, eventually he will. But it will be when the quarterback wants to, not the organization. The entire situation surrounding Jackson and his future is a little perplexing.

Normally when a team wants to give 'the bag' to players, they cannot sign that contract quick enough. But in the 25-year-old's case, perhaps he feels that without a Super Bowl trophy next to his name, he is not worthy of the extraordinary money that is about to come his way.

trey wingo @wingoz



Marcus Mariota & Jameis Winston. Neither got a 2nd contract from the team that drafted them. Right now @Lj_era8 is set to play 2022 on his 5th year option. Since the rookie wage scale in 2011, only 2 QBs have played on the 5th-year option without signing an extension:Marcus Mariota & Jameis Winston. Neither got a 2nd contract from the team that drafted them. Right now @Lj_era8 is set to play 2022 on his 5th year option. Since the rookie wage scale in 2011, only 2 QBs have played on the 5th-year option without signing an extension:Marcus Mariota & Jameis Winston. Neither got a 2nd contract from the team that drafted them. https://t.co/SGYfVy7yhO

Either way, it is odd for him to miss OTA's. If his goal is to win a Super Bowl, then the long road to that starts with working out with the team. Not doing so could set the quarterback back a little, but it seems he is fine with it.

A new deal will eventually get done, but the longer this goes, the more worrisome it gets, both for the Ravens and Jackson.

