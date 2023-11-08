Mike Florio believes Sean McDermott would be “lucky” to coach Josh Allen in 2024

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills suffered a devastating 24-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9. They are now 5-4 on the season and are currently out of the playoff picture in AFC.

Pressure is mounting on Bills head coach Sean McDermott as the team is further drifting away from Super Bowl contention. Although the Bills HC recently signed a contract extension, there is a possibility that he might get fired after this season. Mike Florio recently mentioned that McDermott will be 'lucky' if he stays with the Bills next year.

Here's what he said:

"So, we get to continue to study them to see what's wrong. We talked yesterday about the offense and the issues with Ken Dorsey and they're not going to make any changes..."

"I think it's setting up for changes being made after the season and if Sean McDermott is lucky, it's only going to be new offensive coordinator, not new offensive coordinator and new head coach."

After losing 38-24 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 AFC Championship Game, the Bills have continuously regressed. They lost in the Divisional Round the next two years, and with how things are going this season, they might even miss the playoffs.

Ever since Brian Daboll has left the Bills, Josh Allen has been extremely turnover-prone. As a result, questions will be asked about Sean McDermott as the team might need a new voice.

Josh Allen and the Bills need to win in Week 10

Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals

The Bills will face the Denver Broncos in Week 10 and it will be a must-win game for them. The road ahead for the playoffs is extremely tough for them as they still have to face the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Chiefs apart from their division rivals.

Josh Allen needs to step up and lead his team by example. He needs to stop playing hero ball but it can only happen if players like Gabe Davis and Dalton Kincaid perform consistently with Stefon Diggs.

In nine games this season, Allen has thrown for 2,423 yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions with a passer rating of 99.6. He has also rushed for 233 yards on 44 carries with six rushing touchdowns. It will be interesting to see how he bounces back after the loss to the Bengals.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit NBC's Pro Football Talk and H/T Sportskeeda.