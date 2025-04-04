Mike Florio breaks down impact of Geno Smith's contract extension on Raiders' draft plans for Shedeur Sanders

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes the Las Vegas Raiders' decision to extend Geno Smith doesn't necessarily eliminate their options in the upcoming NFL draft. Florio suggests the Raiders had already made their decision regarding Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders before Smith's new deal.

Florio said this in Friday's segment on Pro Football Talk for NBC Sports:

"I don't think the contract impacts the draft plans. I think they'd already decided they weren't going to go Shedeur Sanders at six. I don't know that they're going to be lurking for one of the lower-tier guys. Round two, round three, and they gave up the third-round pick to get Geno Smith, but Round Two is a possibility as well, 37th overall, and they do have another third-rounder because they sent the Devonte Adams third-rounder to the Seahawks for Geno Smith."

The Raiders and Smith agreed to a two-year extension worth up to $85.5 million with $66.5 million guaranteed on Thursday, as reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal came just a month after trading for Smith, keeping him under contract through the 2027 season.

Raiders could still target Shedeur Sanders on Day 2

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

The connection between the Raiders and Shedeur Sanders has been fueled partly by Sanders' relationship with part-owner Tom Brady. According to multiple reports, Brady has served as a mentor to Sanders, and the quarterback even signed an NIL deal with Brady's apparel brand during his college career.

While Florio thinks the Raiders aren't targeting Shedeur Sanders at pick six, ESPN's Adam Schefter has taken a stronger stance. Schefter compared the situation to last year when the Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract before selecting Michael Penix Jr. ninth overall, noting such scenarios are rare.

"I think this almost clinches the fact that the Las Vegas Raiders will bypass a quarterback in the first round," Schefter said.

Las Vegas now finds itself with multiple draft assets and team needs beyond quarterback. Smith's reunion with former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll provides stability at the position after he threw for 7,906 yards, 50 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in two seasons under Carroll in Seattle. This production earned Smith two Pro Bowl selections and the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

Despite having their quarterback plans settled through 2027, the Raiders still face significant challenges. They allowed 50 sacks last season (tied for seventh-most) and need to strengthen their offensive line.

Additionally, their receiver corps currently features Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker but lacks proven depth. This potentially makes wide receiver another draft priority as they look to complement Smith and tight end Brock Bowers in the passing game.

