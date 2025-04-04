Ex-NFL QB picks Raiders as best landing spot for Shedeur Sanders despite Geno Smith’s $75,000,000 contract

Shedeur Sanders is one of the most talked about draft prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders has faced criticism on whether he is ready for the next level, but the expectations are still high. Along with Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Sanders is expected to be one of the first two quarterbacks drafted.

On Friday's episode of ESPN's "First Take," former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky named the Las Vegas Raiders the best fit for Sanders.

"What's the best landing spot? I'd say it's the Las Vegas Raiders, even though they gave Geno Smith his new, recent two-year $75 million extension," Orlovsky said. "Now I think the Giants are still in play. I don't believe the Browns are and never have. …

"I like the fact that Las Vegas has Chip Kelly. He has been around a ton of different places and a ton of different offenses. Schematically, if I had to pick one outside of those two and third picks, it would be the Raiders for me."

The Las Vegas Raiders own the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Aside from a quarterback, a running back, specifically, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is high on the Raiders draft board.

Former NFL RB said decision between Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward is 'tight'

Former running back Jason Cabinda, who spent six seasons in the NFL, gave his take on the first overall draft pick. On Friday morning, Cabinda said on the NFL Network that the race between Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward is tight.

"This is a two man race and it is a tight one," Cabinda said.

Cabinda said when you look at Ward and Sanders' stats at the collegiate level in 2024, they are nearly identical. He said that Sanders, though, has a bit of an edge when it comes to accuracy.

Cam Ward impressed NFL scouts on his pro day at Miami two weeks ago. Shedeur Sanders' pro day at Colorado will take place on Friday and is expected to be attended by several NFL personnel.

