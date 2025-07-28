  • home icon
  Mike Florio calls out Adam Schefter over false reporting Christian Wilkins' alleged locker room incident with Raiders teammate

Mike Florio calls out Adam Schefter over false reporting Christian Wilkins' alleged locker room incident with Raiders teammate

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Jul 28, 2025 18:32 GMT
On July 28, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed the news that he was hearing regarding why Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was released by the franchise earlier in the week.

While appearing on the popular 'Pat McAfee Show', Schefter noted how a locker room incident may have been the cause for the surprising release. The clip was uploaded to the social media platform X by McAfee.

"From speaking to people inside the Raiders locker room... They say that Christian Wilkins playfully went to kiss a teammate on the top of his head... They say that player took offense to it and that's what everybody has been dancing around." Schefter said.
In a surprising moment after the report by Schefter was made public, fellow NFL insider for NBC, Mike Florio, made clear that he was not hearing the same news as what Schefter reported live on-air.

"That is definitely NOT the story that has been making the rounds." the social media account 'Pro Football Talk' wrote.
Although it does happen at times, it is quite rare for NFL insiders to be hearing conflicting reports about the same, or a similar topic. Furthermore, it is even more rare for one NFL insider to completely refute a report, comment, or statement by a fellow insider, as was done here by Florio to Schefter.

Why was Christian Wilkins released?

As is evident, the situation involving Christian Wilkins' release from the Las Vegas Raiders has not been officially confirmed or verified. With various different opinions and reports about why the defensive player was released, it is too early to know exactly which NFL insider is correct and which is not fully accurate.

Wilkins had a disappointing campaign in 2024 for the Raiders and only appeared in five regular season games for Las Vegas. After five seasons in Miami where he averaged 71 total tackles, 40.8 solo tackles, and 4.1 sacks per season; Wilkins only had 17 total tackles, 11 solo tackles, and two sacks in 2024.

Edited by Joshua Gillesby
