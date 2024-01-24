Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been integral to the team's success for the last four seasons. Since joining the Bills, Diggs has caught over 100 receptions and had over 1,000 yards each season, becoming one of the best wideouts.

After the Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs (24-27) on Sunday, January 21, Diggs declined to speak to the media, following his three-catch 21-yard performance. He also didn't speak to the media after the team's win against the Pittsburgh Steelers (17-31) in the wild card round on Monday, January 15.

Because what Diggs did was similar to what Marshawn Lynch did when he declined to speak to the media, ProFootballTalk analyst Mike Florio thinks the team may cut him due to his performance this past season. He thinks Diggs values himself more than what his contract is supposed to pay him in the next few seasons.

"Diggs has gotten away with just kind of, you know, the Marshawn Lynch routine of not talking to reporters and the other receivers talked. He didn't. And you're supposed to be available after every game. You're supposed to be available during the week.

"And I think, you know, there's a dance there where the media that covers a team will look the other way because they don't want to have a bigger problem with the organization by complaining about one player, and it's not going to make it better.

"But still, this routine, and we love Stefon Diggs. When we're at Super Bowl week. And I don't know if he's even going to show up this year after everything that's gone on this season A lot of big name free agent receivers this year as well, complicating any effort to trade him.

"At some point, he's going to have to redo that contract. He's going to have to take less money to reflect his current value in the broader receiver pecking order. And he may not like that. They may just have to cut him."

Stefon Diggs had a big drop-off in the second half of the 2023 season

Stefon Diggs during AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs ended the 2023 season with 107 receptions for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns. That's still a pretty solid season for any wide receiver. However, Diggs fell off in the second half of the season.

Diggs had five games this season where he eclipsed 100+ yards. They all happened to be in the first six games of the season. He scored five of his eight touchdowns in those six games.

In the remaining 11 games, Diggs only scored three more touchdowns. He would only have one game where he recorded more than 75+ yards in the last 11 games.

There's no reason as to why Diggs' production fell off, but it fell off pretty hard toward the end of the year.

