Mike Florio claims Dan Snyder will avoid Congressional subpoena by absconding in his $180 million yacht

Is the Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder hiding on his $180 million super yacht? That's the question being asked by Mike Florio, the host of NBC's Pro Football Talk.

Florio said:

"I have joked about this in the past, but there was an item in the WSJ yesterday that caused me to conclude that this really may be what Synder is doing, hunkering down on his super yacht indefinitely, in order to avoid being served with the subpoena to tesity in front of the committee"

It's fair to assume that Snyder is a very busy man. Owning an NFL franchise is a full-time occupation, and a whole host of people want a bit of your time. Top of that particular list right now is the Congressional House Oversight Committee.

They are currently in the middle of an investigation into workplace practices at the Washington Commanders. The same practices saw the league fine Snyder $10 million for "fostering a workplace culture where sexual harassment, bullying, and intimidation were commonplace."

So when asked to appear in front of the Oversight Committee to provide his version of events, you would assume that Snyder would be keen to grasp the opportunity. If not to clear the team's name, then at least to issue a response to the constant wave of rumors and innuendos surrounding the franchise in the last 18 months.

Apparently not, as Snyder has repeatedly refused to appear, forcing the Committee to take matters into their own hands and issue him with a subpoena. Well, at least they would if he wasn't currently residing upon his super yacht, floating in international waters.

His attorney has also refused to accept the paperwork on his client's behalf, meaning that the Commanders owner is in the clear for as long as he can stay on his yacht and out of US waters.

The controversial NFL investigation into Dan Snyder and the Commanders

In 2020, The Washington Post ran a couple of exposes in which 15 women alleged that they faced sexual harassment while working for the Commanders franchise under the stewardship of Dan Snyder.

The Commanders owner hired high-profile lawyer Beth Wilkinson to investigate the team's culture and report back to the NFL. After months of interviews, Wilkinson, at the behest of Roger Goodell, did not provide a written report, offering a verbal handover of her findings instead.

The decision has seen the NFL receive widespread criticism, ridicule, and accusations of a cover-up. At a press conference to announce the findings, Goodell had this to say:

"Based on Wilkinson’s review, the Commissioner concluded that for many years the workplace environment at the Washington Football Team, both generally and particularly for women, was highly unprofessional. Bullying and intimidation frequently took place and many described the culture as one of fear, and numerous female employees reported having experienced sexual harassment and a general lack of respect in the workplace."

Snyder, with a net worth of $4 billion, was given a $10 million fine, as the league did its best to ensure no evidence from the investigation saw the light of day unless a Jon Gruden email surfaced.

It is also believed that the league will take no action against the Commanders owner should he continue his extended vacation and fail to testify to the Oversight Committee.

