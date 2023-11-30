Mike Florio claims Jerry Jones’ turf at AT&T Stadium gives Cowboys unfair advantage in TNF showdown

Will Jerry Jones change the turf at AT&T Stadium to real grass sometime in the future? Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes that sentiment is doubtful, and he has a reason for his thought process.

Florio told Chris Simms on Pro Football Talk on Thursday that Jerry Jones is only willing to change the playing surface at AT&T Stadium if it's chosen to host the soccer World Cup. Dallas is one of the cities in the running to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup when it comes to North America. Florio believes the turf is an advantage for his team, which is used to playing on it.

"Some teams are better on that surface with an owner who refuses to put grass in his stadium unless that's what it takes to host the World Cup final," Mike Florio said. "That's like it's good for certain teams.

"Even though the individual players would just as soon be able to get out of bed the next morning without a bunch of aches and pains from their joints just throbbing from all the force going straight back up into their body because there's no give on that thing that allows them collectively to be faster.

"That's another reason why the owners who have turf, who have a team built for turf, they're never going to switch voluntarily. It's cheaper. And it allows me to build a team that has an advantage when I'm playing at home. And the Cowboys definitely do."

Florio went on to say that turf is cheaper and has much less upkeep than natural grass. Teams that play on turf have a much better home-field advantage, which the Dallas Cowboys do this season at AT&T Stadium. His theory will be tested as the Cowboys host the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

Jerry Jones wishes the Cowboys had same luck as Eagles

Jerry Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday and was asked if he would rather have a good football team or a lucky one. He said "both" and mentioned their NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones said that when he sees teams like the Eagles have better luck in certain situations, he wishes his team could have the same fortune.

“What have I done to deserve this? Why can’t that ball bounce the right way? All of those things go through your mind,” Jones said.

Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys are 8-3 and in second place in the NFC East, just behind the Philadelphia Eagles.