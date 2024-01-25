Mike Florio claims Jim Harbaugh would pull a page out of Mike Tomlin’s book before suffering embarrassing playoff loss

New LA Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is potentially coming off the biggest win of his career, and he didn't get there by accident. However, speaking on Pro Football Talk, Mike Florio claimed Harbaugh would personally tackle a player before suffering the most painful loss of his playoff career.

"Do you think he's going to allow that?" Florio said. "He'll run out onto the field and deck somebody before he would allow that to happen. He's not going to let that happen on his watch."

Did Mike Tomlin ever trip an NFL player?

Such an effort would be the talk of the year in the NFL, but a similar situation has happened in the past with an active head coach. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin forced a tackle on a player during a breakaway kickoff return against the Baltimore Ravens in 2013.

The play occurred in a game where the Steelers were down 13-7 in the third quarter. Had the touchdown happened in the final five minutes of the quarter, most would argue it would have been a de facto dagger. Instead, thanks to Tomlin's leg, kick returner Jacoby Jones fell short.

While Tomlin didn't stick his leg out and make contact, he was bizarrely on the edge of the sideline field facing away from the play. Tomlin's presence forced the Ravens player to pivot and allowed a Pittsburgh Steelers player to get close enough to tackle. Tomlin was spotted smiling immediately following the play.

Jim Harbaugh opens door for theoretical return of Colin Kaepernick

The star of Jim Harbaugh's last stint in the NFL, Colin Kaepernick, remains on the market as a free agent. With his biggest champion now on the inside, fans and pundits are speculating about a potential reunion. Some fans hope he could get a tryout for a backup quarterback role, but others expect a potential quarterbacks coach role for him.

Colin Kaepernick turns 37 in November, and returning to the league with his run-first brand of football would seemingly be a tall ask. However, in an offseason that has already seen a Harbaugh return, a Nick Saban retirement from the Alabama Crimson Tide and an enlengthened coaching search for Bill Belichick, one can argue that anything's possible.

