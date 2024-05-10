Mike Florio claims Josh Allen is getting “antsy” as Dak Prescott, Jared Goff deals linger

Josh Allen has been one of the best overall quarterbacks in the entire NFL during his impressive career with the Buffalo Bills. In fact, he has accounted for more total touchdowns in the first six years of his career than any other player in NFL history. He has also helped the Bills advance to the NFL Playoffs in each of the past four seasons.

His strong performances earned him a massive six-year contract in Buffalo worth $258 million. When he signed the deal in 2021, it made him the highest paid quarterback of all-time in terms of guaranteed money. Following a recent trend of several quarterbacks signing mega-contracts, his AAV now ranks just 10th among quarterbacks.

NFL analyst Mike Florio recently discussed how Josh Allen may feel about where he stands among the highest-paid quarterbacks entering the 2024 NFL season. He did so during a recent episode of Pro Football Talk.

Florio explained:

"If I'm Josh Allen, I'm starting to get a little antsy as the market has sailed past me and I'm the second-best quarterback in the NFL right now. Arguably, maybe Joe Burrow, could make the argument that he's up there too."

While just about everyone around the NFL would agree that Patrick Mahomes is currently the best quarterback in the league, a legitimate case can be made that Allen falls right behind him. Over the past four years, he has helped the Bills achieve a 5-1 playoff record against all teams besides the Kansas City Chiefs.

Florio makes a good point that Allen should probably be higher than 10th on the list of highest-paid quarterbacks based on their contract's AAV. Unfortuantely, he may fall even further down the list as players like Dak Prescott and Jared Goff are expected to sign massive new deals in the near future.

Which QBs are currently paid more than Josh Allen?

Josh Allen

One of the best ways to compare salary rankings for NFL players is by looking at the AAV of their contracts. This metric determines how much they are being paid on a yearly basis, averaging their total contract value spread out across the remaining years on their deal.

Here's how the top 10 currently rank entering the 2024 NFL season:

Joe Burrow - $55 million Justin Herbert - $52.5 million Lamar Jackson - $52 million Jalen Hurts - $51 million Russell Wilson - $48.5 million Kyler Murray - $46.1 million Deshaun Watson - $46 million Kirk Cousins - $45 million Patrick Mahomes - $45 million Josh Allen - $43 million

