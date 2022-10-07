"Amazing that they're even contending" - Lamar Jackson only good thing about Ravens right now, claims Mike Florio

Throughout the first four weeks of the 2022-23 NFL regular season, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens sit at 2-2.

They defeated the New York Jets with ease in Week 1 with a 24-9 victory. They then battled it out against the Miami Dolphins and lost 42-38, after giving up a three-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter. They bounced back with a 37-26 Week 3 victory over the New England Patriots while losing another close game in Week 4 to the Buffalo Bills, 23-20.

While they've played decent football, Pro Football Talk analyst Mike Florio thinks it's amazing that the Ravens are even contending. He claims that nobody else but Lamar Jackson has stepped up.

Florio said:

"It is all about Lamar, but he's the tiny burger. When you lift off the bun, that's all they got, right? That's it. Where are the rest? Where's the rest of the Ravens? Yeah. So it's amazing that they're even contending at this point without a defense and without a running game other than Lamar."

The quarterback leads the team in rushing yards with 316, which is nearly 200 more yards than the next closest rusher, Justice Hill, at 125 yards.

After four games, the only wide receiver to have over 200 receiving yards is Rashod Bateman.

The defense has given up 100 points, 25 points per game. Despite their two losses, the Ravens have only trailed for 14 seconds in their two defeats this season.

Lamar Jackson is putting on an MVP-like season in a contract year

While Florio claims the only Raven that has stepped up this season is Jackson, the latter is doing so at a crucial time. Jackson is set to become a free agent following the conclusion of the season as he and the Ravens couldn't hammer out a deal before the start of the season.

Through the first four games, Jackson has played like a quarterback who is going to get paid big next season, as the salary cap increases.

He's completed 65% of his passes, has thrown for 893 yards and 11 touchdowns, while rushing for 316 yards and two touchdowns.

The dual-threat quarterback will continue his quest in Week 5. The Ravens are set to host a 2-2 Cincinnati Bengals outfit that is still looking to properly get going.

