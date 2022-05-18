"Good or bad, he embraces all attention being paid" - Mike Florio believes Jerry Jones' eccentric approach to managing Cowboys has reaped rewards

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones purchased the franchise in 1988 for $150 million. Mike Florio commented on the way Jones has run the franchise over the last 30 years, saying how he has embraced the attention focused on the league:

“Good or bad, Jones embraces all attention being paid to the NFL. And maybe he’s onto something. Despite the various controversies of the past 20 years, the NFL is bigger and better and more financially successful than ever.”

Back in November of last year, the 79-year-old owner was a guest on the HBO show Back On the Record with Bob Costas. In that interview, the owner said that the league can’t be up in arms about critical observations when the NFL embraces attention:

“We go out of our way to ask people to look at the NFL. Quit looking away, look at the NFL. We want you to enjoy the nuances of the game. As a matter of fact, on a personal basis, the more transparent, the more you’re behind the scenes, the more you’re involved, to me the more you enjoy the game."

He concluded by saying:

"I think when we ask the country to be as interested in pro football as you are, then you should expect those kinds of questions.”

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys' offseason controversies

Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

The longtime Dallas owner has found himself in the crosshairs of controversy a couple of times this offseason. Rich Dalrymple, the long-time public relations overseer for the Cowboys, exited in a rather abrupt manner.

It was later uncovered that Dalrymple's departure was seemingly connected to a voyeurism scandal that entailed members of the team’s cheerleading squad.

However, this incident was never looked into by the NFL, even though a reported $2.4 million settlement is being paid out. Jones was also sued by a woman who claimed he was her father.

In March, Alexandra Davis claimed the owner paid her and her mother to keep his paternity private.

Don Van Natta Jr. @DVNJr Filed to ESPN: EXCLUSIVE: Jerry Jones paid nearly $3 million to 25-year-woman who filed paternity lawsuit and her mother, lawyer says. Lawyer also alleges the woman who says Jones is her father demanded $20 million in exchange for confidentiality. espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… Filed to ESPN: EXCLUSIVE: Jerry Jones paid nearly $3 million to 25-year-woman who filed paternity lawsuit and her mother, lawyer says. Lawyer also alleges the woman who says Jones is her father demanded $20 million in exchange for confidentiality. espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

He made no public statement on the claims of paternity, but had argued in court that Davis did not have standing to sue. Davis later dropped the lawsuit against the the Cowboys owner. Jones was also involved in a road traffic collision, from which thankfully there have been no significant injuries. He has been found to have not been at fault for the incident.

After an interesting offseason, Dallas will look to let their football do the talking in 2022. They aim to retain the NFC East and push deep into the playoffs. With a plethora of talent on both sides of the ball, they could well be a contender for the Super Bowl.

