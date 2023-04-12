Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio made a cross-sport comparison involving Patrick Mahomes.

It’s not just any athlete either, as he called the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback the Michael Jordan of the NFL:

“Patrick Mahomes is the closest thing the NFL has seen to Michael Jordan. A guy who comes in and changes the way we think about the position. Changes the way that kids play the position.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Joe Burrow isn't changing the way anyone's playing about it. He's playing the quarterback position, as well as anyone ever has, within the strict boundaries of what we expect quarterbacks to do.”

The Texas Tech alum completed a magnificent 2022 NFL season. He had career highs of 5,250 passing yards and a 67.1 completion percentage, both the league’s best last year. Patrick Mahomes also threw for 41 touchdowns and rushed for four more.

Those numbers earned him his fifth Pro Bowl and second First Team All-Pro selection. He capped off the campaign with a Super Bowl LVII victory and his Super Bowl MVP trophy.

Meanwhile, Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time. His high-flying style made NBA basketball more exciting. He won six NBA titles and six Finals MVP awards, all with the Chicago Bulls. Beyond basketball, the five-time NBA MVP has a thriving business empire. Aside from the Jordan Brand, he also invested in DraftKings and owns the Charlotte Hornets.

Florio shared his take in response to Carson Palmer’s statement that Joe Burrow is a better quarterback than Patrick Mahomes:

“Mahomes has defined the things that we expect quarterbacks to do. He moves in a way they don't. He throws the ball in a way they don't. He's revolutionized the quarterback position, the way Michael Jordan revolutionized basketball, unlocking a new universe of things you can do with your body.

“So, all the kids out there, watch what Patrick Mahomes does, just like in the 80s, they watched the things Michael Jordan did. And they said we're gonna go try these things, right? And some of us can do it. And most of us can't, but the ones who can are unlocking this new potential.”

Chris Simms agrees that Patrick Mahomes is better than Joe Burrow

Florio’s co-host, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, doubled-down on the premise that Patrick Mahomes is the better player:

“Where I'd push back on Carson Palmer, and I understand what he's saying. He's saying Joe Burrow plays the position more by the book, and that's what Carson Palmer likes. Okay, I get that.

“But this is where I have these arguments, and I have these, even with ex-quarterbacks in the NFL. Just because he plays the way you like him to, and plays it by the book how you see it, does not make him better."

The play-caller from LSU completed his third NFL season with a 68.3 completion percentage, 4,475 passing yards and 35 touchdowns. He added five rushing touchdowns and threw 12 interceptions. He led the Bengals to eight straight wins to close out the regular season. However, they lost to the Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship game, 23-20.

Carson Palmer said the following when he appeared on "The Room" podcast, hosted by his brother, Jordan, and Kyle Allen:

“I think Joe is the best quarterback in the league. Patrick (Mahomes) is phenomenal, but I just think Joe's more consistent. He's more accountable to run the system to the play that's called and not feel like, 'Well, he didn't win last time and get open for me. So, I'll do it with my feet.'

"Talk about not having a weakness. Mentally strong, physically tough, accurate, can throw it far enough, fast enough, gets the ball out quick. And then, he can do a lot with his legs. He really shows it."

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Video: Carson Palmer explains why Joe Burrow is a better QB than Patrick Mahomes, "Best quarterback in the league." in his opinion. (The QB Room)



Video: Carson Palmer explains why Joe Burrow is a better QB than Patrick Mahomes, "Best quarterback in the league." in his opinion. (The QB Room)https://t.co/GjKh4VE4cD

Palmer played for 15 NFL seasons with the Bengals, Oakland Raiders, and the Arizona Cardinals. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and a 2015 Second Team All-Pro member.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes