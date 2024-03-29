Mike Florio encourages Christian McCaffrey to make 49ers GM John Lynch’s life very difficult amid Brandon Aiyuk drama

Christian McCaffrey's teammate Brandon Aiyuk has chosen to be the San Francisco 49ers' source of internal strife this offseason following a post on X pressuring general manager John Lynch to pay up. However, the running back should jump into negotiation mode as well. At least, that is what NFL analyst Mike Florio claimed on Friday's edition of "Pro Football Talk."

Speaking on the program, Florio encouraged McCaffrey to ask for a "closer look at what [he] brings to the table."

Such a move, of course, would give Lynch two massive troubles to juggle. On one hand, Brandon Aiyuk is heading into the final year of his deal and is looking to cash in. On the other hand, Christian McCaffrey has two years left on his contract, but asking for a raise in March following a Super Bowl appearance might be the correct time.

Earlier this week, Aiyuk posted on X several emojis alleged by reporter Ari Meirov to be directed at John Lynch and appearing to say "money talks and bulls***t walks."

At the end of his current deal, Christian McCaffrey would enter free agency at the start of what would be an age-30 season. If he wants to guarantee a place with the 49ers into his 30s, striking while the iron is hot might be his best option to secure the future now.

By asking for an extension at the same time as Aiyuk, the tacit implication for the general manager would be that he could lose the soul of both key offensive pieces at the same time. Sure, McCaffrey might remain around physically, but mentally, he might start eyeing other places around the league. Once that happens, it could only take the team in a negative direction.

Christian McCaffrey's 49ers teetering on stumble into Cowboys-esque quandary

Christian McCaffrey at Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

While 49ers fans have had reason to laugh at the expense of the Dallas Cowboys in recent years in the playoffs, the team is inching toward the same trouble that Jerry Jones currently faces. The 49ers will soon be forced to pay not only Brock Purdy but also the star players around him.

The Cowboys face salary and contract troubles with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. Meanwhile, the 49ers could be forced to have an expensive quarterback, wide receiver and running back in 2024 or 2025. If both teams pay their stars in a big way, they could be stuck wondering where the cuts will come in short order.

In other words, the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys appear to be handcuffed with similarly difficult financial circumstances for the foreseeable future.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk" and H/T Sportskeeda.