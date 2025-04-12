Mike Florio floats Aaron Rodgers to replace Derek Carr amid Shedeur Sanders-Saints rumors

The quarterback situation in New Orleans has taken a sharp turn following reports of Derek Carr’s shoulder injury, which could keep him out of the 2025 season. While rumors have linked Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders to the Saints as a potential draft target, a new scenario emerged on Saturday when Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio floated the idea of veteran QB Aaron Rodgers stepping in as a short-term replacement.

Florio noted that Carr’s injury “raises the possibility of Rodgers to the Saints,” and suggested that Rodgers could be monitoring injuries across the league to determine the most favorable landing spot.

The Saints are limited at the QB position, with only backups Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler available on the roster. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Carr’s injury could sideline him for the entire year, which increases pressure on the franchise to address the position before the season begins.

While Rodgers remains a free agent, the Saints’ competitiveness and long-term outlook may not align with his preferences. Per reports, he has delayed responding to interest from other teams, including the Steelers.

New Orleans holds the No. 9 pick in the upcoming draft. Betting markets reacted swiftly to the Carr news, with the Saints shifting from +300 to -130 favorites to select Sanders, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Despite a mixed evaluation from scouts, Sanders’ 4,134-yard, 74% completion season with the Buffaloes makes him a plausible option at that slot.

New Orleans is considering multiple paths to stabilize its QB depth chart. Whether it’s a short-term veteran in Rodgers or a long-term option in Sanders, the situation remains fluid with the draft approaching.

Aaron Rodgers’ silence raises doubts as draft nears

With the 2025 NFL draft just a couple of weeks away, Aaron Rodgers remains unsigned, prompting questions about his playing future. On Friday, on the "FOX Sports Radio" show, Doug Gottlieb addressed Rodgers’ prolonged free agency and suggested that time may be running out for him to find a team.

Gottlieb raised concerns that the lack of clarity surrounding Rodgers’ intentions could limit his options once the draft concludes.

“We’re two weeks away from the NFL draft,” Gottlieb said. “If he hasn’t made a decision, every team is going to select, probably on the second day, a quarterback they feel like will eventually be viable.”

Rodgers has not publicly committed to returning or retiring. As QB-needy teams prepare to invest in younger talent, Gottlieb questioned whether a realistic opportunity would still be available for Rodgers post-draft.

“This is probably one of the most, if not the most inauspicious ending to a first-ballot Hall of Fame career we’ve ever seen for a quarterback,” Gottlieb said.

Rodgers’ next move remains unknown.

