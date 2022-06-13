"Melted into insults, profanity, and hatred" - Mike Florio disappointed with reactions to comments made by Commanders DC Jack Del Rio

Jack Del Rio and the treatment of his comments were addressed by NBC Sports NFL analyst Mike Florio. Florio said that, after the Washington Commanders fined Del Rio $100K for his remarks about what took place at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, it’s clearer than ever that America is greatly divided.

He feels that the divide is to the point at which it is two different nations functioning within the same common borders.

Florio said that following the fine given to Del Rio about his comments, our shared reality of political discourse has melted into insults, profanity, and hatred:

“This isn’t about trying to change that depressing reality, or hoping to persuade one or more members of USA Red to defect to USA Blue. (My preferred goal is to carve out a plot of land in USA Purple. That’s where most Americans actually would like to reside but can’t, thanks to a two-party system that requires a blood oath to all planks of the platform.) This is about our shared reality of political discourse that has melted into insults, profanity, and hatred.”

He concluded his point by saying that, because each side only sees thing in black and white, there can be no debate and middle ground. He stated that talking points are created only in support of one's position or to go after the one we oppose:

“There can be no debate. No middle ground. It’s all black and white. It’s all absolute. And no one will ever take a step back and ask whether their position makes sense or requires refinement. Instead, all energy is devoted to circling the wagons while crafting the talking points aimed at supporting the position we endorse and attacking the one we oppose.”

Jack Del Rio and his comments

Del Rio spoke to reporters about his tweet comparing the protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd to the Capitol riots:

"People's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal. I just think it's kind of two standards."

His initial comments were in response to a tweet about the Congressional hearings into what happened on January 6, saying:

“Would love to understand 'the whole story' about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is ??? He was responding to a tweet about the Congressional hearings into Jan. 6.”

He subsequently apologized for his comments, calling the Capitol riots a "dust-up" but stood by his comments condemning violence in communities across the nation:

"I made comments earlier today in referencing the attack that took place in the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. Referencing that situation as a dust-up was irresponsible and negligent and I am sorry. I stand by my comments condemning violence in communities across the country. I say that while also expressing my support as an American citizen for peaceful protest in our country. I have fully supported all peaceful protests in America. I love, respect, and support all my fellow coaches, players, and staff that I work with and respect their views and opinions."

We’ll see if Del Rio’s comments will have any impact on Washington’s locker room moving forward.

