"He's afraid of saying something that's going to create a storm of crap" - Mike Florio lauds Tom Brady for expertly dodging Dolphins questions

When Tom Brady decided to leave his longtime franchise, the New England Patriots, a few years ago, everyone was hoping they could sign him. He ultimately landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there are rumors he nearly landed elsewhere.

UFC president Dana White insists he had a deal for Brady and Rob Gronkowski to come to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Miami Dolphins got punished for tampering with the quarterback.

However, the seven-time Super Bowl winner maintains that he only ever had eyes for Tampa Bay, saying:

"I've read all these stories about all these different places I was supposed to go or could have gone. And I'm like, I only was going to go to one place, which was here. And I think this whole organization knows that. And all the conversations that we've had over a period of time, I chose the right place for me and [I'm] very proud of the effort that everyone's put in to make the relationship work."

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio didn't buy the story, though. The NFL came down hard on the Dolphins for what they did with Brady, so he's probably trying to tread lightly:

"He's afraid, frankly, of saying something that's going to create a storm of crap for him. He doesn't want to be in controversies. He avoids that kind of stuff. And that's why he's not going to come out. And really, what was he going to say? I mean, he's not the only one that would have said what he said."

Florio went on to say that the quarterback had no choice but to lie about it:

"This is a common trait because you get yourself into a must lie situation where you can't say, you know, 'I really was ready to go to the Dolphins and it really is a hell of a story.'"

The Dolphins lost a first- and third-round pick, and owner Stephen Ross was fined $5 million and suspended.

Why would Tom Brady lie?

There have been a lot of rumors about where Brady was going to end up, and everyone involved in them has denied them.

The quarterback has denied going anywhere, but Raiders owner Mark Davis and the Buccaneers deny any knowledge of Dana White's claim.

Why do all these people deny anything? The NFL recently conducted a thorough tampering investigation and punished the Dolphins hard.

If Mark Davis were found guilty of it, the Raiders would experience a similar punishment. And if both parties were guilty of it with regards to Brady, then it's hard to imagine he'd walk away unscathed, either.

