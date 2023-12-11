Mike Florio passes final judgment on Baker Mayfield’s prove-it year with Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield's career as a starter was on life support in 2022. This year, however, he's pulled himself back from the brink. At least, that's what Mike Florio has ruled after the Buccaneers' 29-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Speaking on Pro Football Talk, he backed the quarterback to either get another season with the Buccaneers or elsewhere. Here's how he put it:

"[00:10:25] He wants to stay in Tampa. ... Will he be the quarterback next year? I think he's played well enough that he should be. If not, there should be somebody else out there saying, 'Hey, we could do a hell of a lot worse. A hell of a lot worse.' [00:10:42]"

Baker Mayfield is on pace to have the second-best season of his career. He's currently 6-7. The six wins tie his second-best record in every season with the Cleveland Browns except his 11-5 peak run in 2020. Of course, many Browns fans still wonder why the team decided to cut ties with Mayfield in the first place.

Recapping Baker Mayfield's redemption

Baker Mayfield at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons

Before the era of Baker Mayfield, the Browns were coming off back-to-back seasons of less than two wins, including a winless season. In his rookie year, the first overall pick went 6-7, demolishing the team's previous record of 0-16. In 2019, Mayfield delivered another similar number of wins at 6-10.

While a choice few Browns fans grumbled about only six wins, he silenced those doubters with an 11-5 run in 2020, nearly doubling his win total of the previous year. He also won a playoff game, bringing the team to the divisional round for the first time since 1994.

However, the following year was a big step down for the team in what is often a contract year for quarterbacks. Injuries plagued Mayfield and the stark drop from the previous high was a shock. At the same time, Deshaun Watson was clawing his way out of Houston.

The Browns, desperate to bring on an assured era of domination, cut ties with Mayfield and brought in Watson. Mayfield spent 2022 on a job hunt, alternating between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams, where he went a combined 2-8.

Despite losing at a high clip, he managed to do just enough to win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, locking up a starting role for the 2023 season. Now, the quarterback has thrown for 20 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and is keeping pace with Tom Brady's winning pace from a season ago. The team now leads the NFC South.

