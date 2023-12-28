Mike Florio pinpoints '2024 revenge tour' destination for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson was benched this past Wednesday and by Thursday morning, millions of fans and analysts saw signs signaling a split between him and the franchise.

The split would come under unpleasant circumstances, leaving a bad taste in the quarterback's mouth. Speaking on Pro Football Talk, Mike Florio spotlighted the Las Vegas Raiders as a potential landing spot for the quarterback:

"[00:05:28] If this is Russell Wilson's Revenge Tour 2024, the Raiders division rivals play them twice a year - extra little something for Sean Payton. Teams could do and are doing a lot worse than Russell Wilson right now.... He's one of the few that hasn't even been on the injury report as far as I can remember."

He continued, using the old 'best ability is availability' argument:

"If he has, he hasn't missed a game. He's been going to wire to wire until they benched him. So, he's better than some of the guys who were out there. [00:06:04]"

Russell Wilson's social media activity signals former star QB's feelings amid career-changing demotion

The Broncos quarterback's time in Denver might be ending and if Wilson is attempting to hide his emotions, his social media activity isn't doing him any favors. According to NFL Enthusiast on X, Wilson has liked several posts that essentially take his side on the split between him and Sean Payton.

One liked post compared Wilson's production to Patrick Mahomes. Another two liked posts touched on reports of the franchise threatening him in an attempt to recoup some of his expensive contract injury guarantees.

Russell Wilson's contract details leave Denver in awkward situation

The Denver Broncos redefined the term 'going all-in' with Wilson. The team essentially exhausted their draft capital and finances in an attempt to acquire the quarterback. However, they also dug themselves a massive time debt with the quarterback.

Had things worked out between the two entities, the remainder of the quarterback's contract would have been seen as a countdown to the dreadful day where he retires. Now, however, many fans would look at the remaining countdown like a countdown to Christmas.

Right now, Wilson is locked into a commitment with the franchise through to the 2028 season. The most expensive years of the deal are yet to take place as the cap hit is set to climb to $55.4 million by the 2025 season.

The team doesn't begin to save money by cutting ties until the 2026 season, when they save about $27 million against the cap.

Unless the deal gets significantly reworked at no benefit to Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos will be forced to pay out potentially another $80 million. That too, over the next two seasons before the 2026 league year begins.

That leaves big issues for a franchise with a head coach who doesn't want to see another snap from No. 3 in 2023.

