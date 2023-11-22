Mike Florio predicts Dak Prescott’s showdown against Commanders to be ultimate primetime game of 2023

Every year, Dak Prescott enjoys one of the biggest spotlights in sports with a traditional game on Thanksgiving day. Long-time NFL fans know that aside from the Super Bowl, it is one of the gateway drugs to lure in new viewers to the sport.

Not only are hardcore NFL fans tuning in, but non-football viewers often have no choice but to sit through at least one game on the holiday.

It is because of this line of thinking that Mike Florio believes Dak Prescott will be in for the biggest primetime game of the season. Here's how he put it in statements made on Pro Football Talk:

"[00:03:52] This feels like a 'Hello world, I'm still here' type of a game for Dak Prescott. It does. And it's an opportunity to flex his muscles a little bit. Not that they're hidden from national TV, but this is the game that will be viewed probably more than any other game all season long, even though it does feature the Commanders."

He continued, explaining that Prescott has an opportunity to harness the spotlight for his benefit:

"[With] a huge captive audience [watching], Dak [has] the opportunity to remind everyone that he's still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, especially in a year where so many are injured and so many are just kind of not the guys that we thought they were. [00:04:23]"

Dak Prescott set to toss to CeeDee Lamb in a massive game

Dak Prescott at Los Angeles Rams v Dallas Cowboys

If there was a game for CeeDee Lamb to put up his best production of the year, it might be this game. The Cowboys quarterback will be under an inordinate amount of pressure to display the strength of his game.

His number one receiver is CeeDee Lamb and he should benefit more than any other receiver, one would think.

The matchup is also perfect for the wide receiver. The Washington Commanders rank 30th in passing yards allowed per game and 29th in total yards surrendered per contest, per ESPN metrics.

Prescott failed to dominate in last week's game against the Carolina Panthers in the way he had against similarly unimpressive teams. At one point in the third quarter, it was a one-score game between the 6-3 Cowboys and the 1-8 Panthers.

As such, Cowboys fans hope that the quarterback enters into the Thanksgiving matchup looking to blow up the score early and continue pouring it on throughout the contest.

Will Prescott dominate or stumble against the division foe Washington Commanders?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Pro Football Talk and H/T Sportskeeda.