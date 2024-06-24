Mike Florio pressures NFL to allow for consumer-friendly viewing options as customers brace for $449 Sunday Ticket wallet hit

The NFL is one of the best sources of entertainment in America. However, it might also be one of the most expensive. This year, some consumers are bracing to pay the same price as one month's rent to watch football on a television screen. While most analysts refuse to touch the topic with a ten-foot pole, one NFL analyst has gone to bat for the consumer.

Speaking on Monday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio called for the league to allow for more economical options for consumers.

"We should be able to buy one team at a time. We should be able to buy one week at a time. We should be able to buy one game at a time. ... Let us buy what we want to buy. Don't make us buy the whole damn thing. I just want one piece of pizza. You're making me buy the whole damn pie," Florio said. [00:22:59] [24.3] PFT.

Of course, the up to $449 price of Sunday Ticket doesn't include tickets to games or any other costs associated with watching the sport.

NFL pricing hits consumers hard as entertainment prices skyrocket

Patrick Mahomes at F1 Grand Prix of Miami: Qualifying

Should fans also decide to watch a game live, the costs will skyrocket, depending on the quality of the contest. As such, tickets often run hundreds of dollars. This also doesn't include the cost of travel, food, lodging, and other miscellaneous expenses.

Many fans spend the majority of their excess income watching football six months per season, whether they root for the Seattle Seahawks or the Miami Dolphins.

Of course, the NFL isn't the only entertainment outlet increasing prices. Netflix continues to increase its prices at a seemingly seasonal pace in addition to removing account-sharing options. The cost of video games has only increased as physical discs become more rare and microtransactions continue to proliferate. Chrisitan McCaffrey's Madden 25 isn't expected to be an exception.

Even free entertainment platforms are becoming more infested with advertisements. YouTube has had advertising for well over 15 years. However, what used to be five-second advertisements has now swelled to 60 seconds of unskippable advertising.

While Mike Florio might press the league to take it easy on consumers, they would seemingly be the only entertainment company doing so in the 2020s.

Will the league cave under public pressure to allow people like Patrick Mahomes fans to pay for only the part of the season they care about? Let us know in the comments.

