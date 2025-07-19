Mike Florio questions if federal probe is coming after ex-NFLPA chief Lloyd Howell's $3,000 strip club expense scandal blows up

The National Football League has been involved in some very public and concerning off the field moments in recent weeks. Although it is the offseason and not much is taking place on the field, the league has been faced with many legal or problematic situations as of late.
The most recent example of this came regarding the resignation of former NFLPA executive Lloyd Howell.
NBC NFL insider Mike Florio discussed the situation in an article published to 'Pro Football Talk' on July 18. The article in full can be found using the following link.
After Howell resigned from his post earlier this week out of nowhere, it was reported that "an outside investigator received documents this week showing that Howell charged the NFL Players Association for a pair of visits to strip clubs."
According to the same report, "The expenditures were justified by calling them 'Player Engagement Event to support & grow our Union'."
What will be the fallout for the Lloyd Howell situation?
At this time, it is still unclear what the fallout will be for the National Football League Players Association and the league itself after the concerning incident. There appears to be a chance that a real investigation takes place to look into the incident. However, with Howell now departed the company, there is also a chance that the story fades into the background and is not looked at seriously or in depth.
At the end of his article, Florio questioned what the fallout may be from this ongoing situation.
On one level, the issue of NFLPA expense reports for strip clubs is irrelevant because Howell has left. On another level, at what point is everything that’s been happening with the NFLPA going to prompt an ambitious federal prosecutor to convene a grand jury?
Only time will tell what the fallout will be from the Howell situation. However, it is clear that this story is still developing at this time.
