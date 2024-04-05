Mike Florio questions Houston Texans’ all-in contract restructure for Stefon Diggs as WR’s job security goes up in smoke

Stefon Diggs has gone from the northeastern corner of the country to the central south. In addition to changing his address, the wide receiver also now has dumped massive pressure on himself via a contract restructure that makes his future suddenly uncertain.

Fans are dividing into camps on the subject, but NFL analyst Mike Florio took the side questioning the Texans for the move. Speaking on Friday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," Florio asked why the Texans paid a second-round pick for what could be a one-year experiment.

"He's got a full incentive to have a big year because he's not saddled by the remaining years of his contract. And I look at that and I say, that makes a lot of sense. Why are you giving up a second-round pick for that? You're giving up a second-round pick next year for a guy who may not even be on the team." [00:01:35][59.7] PFT

Of course, the Houston Texans seemingly would want Diggs back in 2025 if he does explode in 2024. Armed with the franchise tag, they would theoretically be able to keep the wide receiver around if they desired no matter what happens. That said, if the wide receiver was able to negotiate a no-tag clause, that contingency would be rendered impossible.

Examining Stefon Diggs' new contract

Under his old deal, Diggs would have remained around with the Texans through the 2027 season. Instead, his current deal ends after the 2024 season. According to Spotrac, his deal for this season is worth about $22 million, an eye-popping figure.

In comparison, Geno Smith, the starting quarterback for the Seahawks, is set to earn $25 million in average salary. As such, Diggs will earn more than every rookie quarterback and almost as much as the 17th-ranked starting quarterback in average salary for 2024.

At the end of the 2024 season, Diggs will be heading into his age 32 season and looking to cash in on what he assumes will be a massive bounce-back performance. However, regardless of his production this year, he will be on the wrong side of 30, handing teams a big reason to negotiate the receiver's earnings down.

Will Stefon Diggs put on such a remarkable season that he can negotiate like a 26-year-old receiver and beat the odds?

