While quarterback Aaron Rodgers boosts the New York Jets’ chances of a postseason berth, Mike Florio isn’t sure about that scenario. The veteran sports media personality shared with Dan Patrick on the latter’s eponymous show:

“You look at the Jets. They got the Chiefs, the Eagles, and the Cowboys in the first five weeks. We got some tough games, and they may not make it to the playoffs.”

The Jets have the sixth-strongest strength of schedule this year, according to NFL Research. Their opponents this season had a combined record of 155-129-3 in 2022. The first game of the season will see Aaron Rodgers and the Jets taking on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at home.

The following week, they'll be on the road against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. Week 4 will see them hosting Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, and in Week 6, they'll be up against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

They'll also have games against head coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, as well as the Denver Broncos, who have brought in head coach Sean Payton.

Mike Florio elaborated on why Aaron Rodgers and the Jets might have a hard time

The Pro Football Talk host even predicted the dogfight for a playoff spot out of the Jets’ division, the AFC East. He said:

"I'm not so sure more than one team is getting out of the AFC East this year with a playoff spot. Well, I don't know that one of those other teams is getting a wild card berth.”

“It may be one team in one team only. That's why week one for the Jets is so critical, Dan, because if they lose to the Bills at home and then they have to go play at Buffalo later, you get swept by the Bills. Good luck beating out the Bills for the division title.”

The lawyer/sportswriter continued:

“If the Bills have swept you, beaten you twice, and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. So, Week One game is critical. Those early season games are huge for the Jets.”

Aside from the Bills and the Patriots, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets will also face the Miami Dolphins at least twice this season. The Dolphins have an explosive offense featuring Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and almost defeated the Bills in the Wild Card Round last year.

The Jets will play the Dolphins in Weeks 12 and 15, and their schedule also includes games against the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants, both 2022 playoff participants. Additionally, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets will play the Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, and Cleveland Browns.

