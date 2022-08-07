Mike Florio reveals whether or not Deshaun Watson will play for Browns in preseason

Deshaun Watson is currently facing a six-week suspension, which, in all likelihood, will be much longer. The NFL's decision to appeal Judge Sue Robinson's ruling practically guarantees that his ban will be extended.

Despite this, it appears the Cleveland Browns will have Watson suit up during the preseason. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes this will be the case. Florio said:

"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Browns plan to use Watson during the preseason. Whether he plays in all three games and the extent of his playing time remains to be seen."

Florio's sources appear to be correct. The Browns have given every indication that their new franchise QB will take the field. Cleveland traded with the Houston Texans to acquire the former Clemson star. This came after two courts declined to indict him on sexual misconduct charges.

However, that was the only piece of good news for Watson and the Browns this offseason. It now seems certain that he will be looking at an indefinite suspension and a multi-million dollar fine. These upcoming preseason games may be the only action the controversial quarterback sees before the 2023 season.

What the NFL's appeal means for the new Cleveland Browns quarterback

Former DA Peter C. Harvey

Judge Sue Robinson's ruling in the Deshaun Watson case sent shockwaves across the NFL. The decision was met with a mixture of anger and disbelief. It effectively placed the ball directly in the league’s court.

The NFL had a choice to make, and it appears it was of the same opinion as most of the NFL community.

Former New Jersey District Attorney Peter C. Harvey has now been appointed to adjudicate on the NFL appeal. But this is almost a ceremonial position for Harvey. NFL sources claim the league will now seek an indefinite suspension. Since they are effectively ruling on their own appeal, that is most likely what Watson will receive.

If rumors are to be believed, the Cleveland Browns QB was offered anywhere between a 12-week and a year-long suspension, but declined. After Robinson's initial verdict was met with a vociferous backlash, analysts believe it is certain the NFL will seek to punish Watson.

Peter C. Harvey is a familiar name to NFL fans. He handled the appeal in the case of Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott. After an original investigation recommended no punishment for Elliott, the league appealed. Harvey handed down a six-week suspension.

The NFLPA has already signaled its intent to challenge any ruling that increases the quarterback's ban. So it looks like, in all likelihood, that this matter will be settled in court.

