"What a horrible idea" - Mike Florio gets roasted for suggesting NFL should consider Deshaun Watson's missing 2021 season as suspension

The Deshaun Watson suspension saga shows no signs of slowing down, as if we thought it would right? The Cleveland Browns quarterback has settled 20 of his 24 civil suits for sexual misconduct and alleged sexual assault.
The length of the suspension has been something that has divided many. Some believe that he needs a minimum one-year suspension, while others say eight games is sufficient.
Well, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio has floated another suggestion which has not gone down well at all. He suggested that because Watson did not play at all in the 2021 season, that it could be used as part of his suspension. Florio also added that the quarterback would miss the first eight games of this upcoming season as well.
Fans did not like it one bit, with one fan saying it was a horrible idea put forth by Florio.
"What a horrible idea. Dude sat out bc he didn’t want to play for Texans and you think that should count towards his suspension? Wtf."
One fan commented and said that this is one of the craziest things they have ever read.
A follower named Scott commented and said that it's ridiculous to suggest last year being part of Watson's suspension.
What suspension will Watson get?
The three-day disciplinary hearing is over for Watson. Now attention turns to Judge Sue Robinson for her ruling on the situation, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The league is thought to be wanting a year-long suspension for Watson, with many in favor of that length. With the Browns star piece of their Super Bowl puzzle potentially missing the entire year, it leaves their aspirations of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy looking rather grim.
Based on all the reports, the quarterback will miss games this season. The big question mark over the entire situation is how many or if any? The league has done its bit and now it's over to Robinson to deliver what she thinks is a fair punishment.
Just how long that will be remains unknown as a decision this big simply cannot be rushed under any circumstances.
The entire NFL community is now waiting on tender hooks to find out what the suspension will be for the former Texans star. A five-year, $230 million contract, which is fully guaranteed, looks like it will be for a player who will likely not play a full season.
We all await the decision from Sue Robinson.