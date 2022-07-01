"What a horrible idea" - Mike Florio gets roasted for suggesting NFL should consider Deshaun Watson's missing 2021 season as suspension

The Deshaun Watson suspension saga shows no signs of slowing down, as if we thought it would right? The Cleveland Browns quarterback has settled 20 of his 24 civil suits for sexual misconduct and alleged sexual assault.

The length of the suspension has been something that has divided many. Some believe that he needs a minimum one-year suspension, while others say eight games is sufficient.

Well, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio has floated another suggestion which has not gone down well at all. He suggested that because Watson did not play at all in the 2021 season, that it could be used as part of his suspension. Florio also added that the quarterback would miss the first eight games of this upcoming season as well.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk The NFL and Deshaun Watson could strike a deal on an agreed suspension at any time. Here's a suggestion: Treat all of 2021 like an unpaid suspension (he'd pay back $10M he made) and sit out the first eight games of 2022 without pay. That would be 25 games.

Fans did not like it one bit, with one fan saying it was a horrible idea put forth by Florio.

"What a horrible idea. Dude sat out bc he didn’t want to play for Texans and you think that should count towards his suspension? Wtf."

itsONLYmayInJune @ScooterMcgilli1 What a horrible idea. Dude sat out bc he didn't want to play for Texans and you think that should count towards his suspension? Wtf

One fan commented and said that this is one of the craziest things they have ever read.

JP @jplankmeister What on earth? This is one of the craziest things I've ever read. His team decided not to play him. He wasn't suspended. He was free to play anytime if the Texans wanted to put in or had he been traded. Good grief what a terrible take.

A follower named Scott commented and said that it's ridiculous to suggest last year being part of Watson's suspension.

Scott @ScottyE_FL This is ridiculous, he voluntarily sat out the whole year because he wanted to get traded. You can't now call that part of his suspension. Good Lord.

A fan named Joshua said it was a stupid idea.

Joshua Buckley @joshuabuckley That's a stupid idea.

A user named Phil simply called the suggestion dumb.

Phil @Ph1IWasHere_ Well that's dumb

Another follower commented and said that if it did happen it would be so nasty and evil.

Low Five Tensai @tensai_al This would be so nasty and evil

A fan named Christian called it trash.

Christian Goeckel @goeckelespn Yeah, this is trash.

Another football fan named Glen flat out said no.

Glen Graham MSEd @coachglen NO!

A user named Alex had a better idea: not letting Watson play football anymore.

alex @alexsnewname Better idea: he doesn't get to play football anymore

Another fan replied and said that the league cannot do this.

Biscayne Bae @BiscayneBae Good lord the NFL cannot do this

What suspension will Watson get?

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp

The three-day disciplinary hearing is over for Watson. Now attention turns to Judge Sue Robinson for her ruling on the situation, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The disciplinary hearing for #Browns QB Deshaun Watson has ended for the day, which means it has wrapped up after three days. The wait for Judge Sue Robinson's ruling begins.

The league is thought to be wanting a year-long suspension for Watson, with many in favor of that length. With the Browns star piece of their Super Bowl puzzle potentially missing the entire year, it leaves their aspirations of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy looking rather grim.

Based on all the reports, the quarterback will miss games this season. The big question mark over the entire situation is how many or if any? The league has done its bit and now it's over to Robinson to deliver what she thinks is a fair punishment.

Just how long that will be remains unknown as a decision this big simply cannot be rushed under any circumstances.

The entire NFL community is now waiting on tender hooks to find out what the suspension will be for the former Texans star. A five-year, $230 million contract, which is fully guaranteed, looks like it will be for a player who will likely not play a full season.

We all await the decision from Sue Robinson.

