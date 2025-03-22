Mike Florio says dysfunction with Giants starts with team's owner John Mara

John Mara's New York Giants have had a tough year. Rather, aside from two brief playoff appearances, they've had a tough decade. Since winning Super Bowl XLVI over Tom Brady's Patriots at the end of the 2011 season, the team has mostly put forth seasons to forget.

Their most recent move to let Saquon Barkley out the backdoor has been met with a tsunami of criticism. Speaking on the March 21 edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio claimed it wasn't just general manager Joe Schoen at fault. It was his boss.

"The problem is the dysfunction flows from the top of the organization, and John Mara has been the common thread. I don't know how they won two championships this century," he said.

"We're going to the league meetings in a week and a half, and I'm going to have awkward conversations as it is. But I think that the problems in the Giants come from John Mara. He's fired guys too quickly, he's held on to the wrong guys for too long, and I think the challenge is for him to stay true to his guns here and keep his guys," he added.

Florio didn't dive into which "guys" needed to be fired and kept, but he did claim that the trouble started at the top after a decade-plus of struggle capped by the Saquon Barkley fumble.

John Mara's Giants on pace for zero wins in 2025

John Mara at New Orleans Saints at New York Giants - Source: Imagn

The days are dark in New York and it's only gotten darker. After winning a playoff game in 2022, the franchise has hit a steady decline. After totaling nine wins in 2022, they slipped to 6-11 in 2023. In 2024, they slipped to 3-14.

The pattern has been three fewer wins per season. If they keep the pattern going into 2025, the numbers point to zero wins for the franchise. It would be the first winless season in the 17-game season era.

The last winless season was in 2017 by the Cleveland Browns when they went 0-16 under Hue Jackson.

Before that, it was 2008's Detroit Lions. Based on the gap between the two, the NFL might be due for another losing season, and based on the Giants' current trajectory, the G-men might be next.

