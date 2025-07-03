Mike Florio shares update on rookie DE Shemar Stewart’s contract standoff with Bengals 21 days before training camp

The Cincinnati Bengals utilized their 2025 first-round draft pick to acquire DE Shemar Stewart. He has been in a stalemate with the franchise over a dispute regarding the language in his rookie contract. Stewart missed mandatory minicamps after not signing his rookie deal with the Bengals.

On Wednesday, NFL analyst Mike Florio shared an update on Shemart Stewart's contract situation with the Bengals.

"Speaking of dysfunction, I read something yesterday about the ongoing impasse with the Bengals and pass rusher Shemar Stewart, the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft," Florio said on Pro Football Talk. "I believe now, I don't know because at any point this impasse could be needed. I believe based upon what I know that this isn't getting done until training camp opens."

"And remember, the Bengals and Stewart are stuck on some very esoteric language in his contract as a first-round pick. First-round picks get fully guaranteed deals. There is language in these contracts that will void the guarantees if you commit a default guarantees void." (Timestamp-5:35)

Shemar Stewart spent three seasons with the Texas A&M Aggies before being drafted. He recorded 65 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Last season, he helped the team to an 8-5 record.

Last month, the DE opened up about his contract standoff with the Bengals. He is unhappy with the way the team is handling the situation.

"I've been doing this for most of my whole life, and then all of a sudden it's gone over something very simple to fix," Stewart said. "It's kind of disappointing."

"I can't say what I really want to say, but it's their contract. They can do what they want with it."

Adam Schefter sheds light on Shemar Stewart's stance on contract dispute with the Bengals

In June, ESPN's Adam Schefter shared his perspective on the situation surrounding Shemar Stewart. After he sat out of minicamp, the insider made an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show."

Schefter clarified that Stewart is not after money, but wants the clause in his contract that voids guaranteed money to be changed.

"The Bengals want to include a clause that basically said he would have to forfeit bonus money and guaranteed money if he was not on the roster through the length of that contract," Schefter said. "He doesn't want to be the guinea pig here. He doesn't want to set a precedent over some rookie."

Schefter said Stewart might come to an agreement with the team in the coming days. The Bengals kick off their training camp with an open practice on July 23. Will they be able to resolve Shemar Stewart's situation by then?

