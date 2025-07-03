  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Mike Florio shares update on rookie DE Shemar Stewart’s contract standoff with Bengals 21 days before training camp

Mike Florio shares update on rookie DE Shemar Stewart’s contract standoff with Bengals 21 days before training camp

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 03, 2025 06:02 GMT
2025 NFL Draft Red Carpet - Source: Getty
2025 NFL Draft Red Carpet - Source: Getty

The Cincinnati Bengals utilized their 2025 first-round draft pick to acquire DE Shemar Stewart. He has been in a stalemate with the franchise over a dispute regarding the language in his rookie contract. Stewart missed mandatory minicamps after not signing his rookie deal with the Bengals.

Ad

On Wednesday, NFL analyst Mike Florio shared an update on Shemart Stewart's contract situation with the Bengals.

"Speaking of dysfunction, I read something yesterday about the ongoing impasse with the Bengals and pass rusher Shemar Stewart, the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft," Florio said on Pro Football Talk. "I believe now, I don't know because at any point this impasse could be needed. I believe based upon what I know that this isn't getting done until training camp opens."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"And remember, the Bengals and Stewart are stuck on some very esoteric language in his contract as a first-round pick. First-round picks get fully guaranteed deals. There is language in these contracts that will void the guarantees if you commit a default guarantees void." (Timestamp-5:35)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

youtube-cover
Ad

Shemar Stewart spent three seasons with the Texas A&M Aggies before being drafted. He recorded 65 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Last season, he helped the team to an 8-5 record.

Last month, the DE opened up about his contract standoff with the Bengals. He is unhappy with the way the team is handling the situation.

"I've been doing this for most of my whole life, and then all of a sudden it's gone over something very simple to fix," Stewart said. "It's kind of disappointing."
Ad
"I can't say what I really want to say, but it's their contract. They can do what they want with it."

Adam Schefter sheds light on Shemar Stewart's stance on contract dispute with the Bengals

In June, ESPN's Adam Schefter shared his perspective on the situation surrounding Shemar Stewart. After he sat out of minicamp, the insider made an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show."

Ad

Schefter clarified that Stewart is not after money, but wants the clause in his contract that voids guaranteed money to be changed.

"The Bengals want to include a clause that basically said he would have to forfeit bonus money and guaranteed money if he was not on the roster through the length of that contract," Schefter said. "He doesn't want to be the guinea pig here. He doesn't want to set a precedent over some rookie."
Ad

Schefter said Stewart might come to an agreement with the team in the coming days. The Bengals kick off their training camp with an open practice on July 23. Will they be able to resolve Shemar Stewart's situation by then?

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications