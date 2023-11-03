Mike Florio spotlights opportunity to sap Brock Purdy’s confidence with showdown against Lamar Jackson in Week 9

Brock Purdy is taking a rest during his bye week, but the rest of the NFC West is playing, including the Seattle Seahawks. Geno Smith and Co. are leading the division but face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

While the 49ers might be expecting a numerical and psychological boost as a result of the game, Purdy could also leave his bye week with much less confidence.

At least, that is what Mike Florio claimed on Pro Football Talk. Here's how he put it:

"[00:03:48] If they can just go to Baltimore and not get blown out the way the Lions did, that's going to be a little bit of an eye-opener as to what the Seahawks could be if they could win that game."

He continued to paint the potential picture that could take shape for Brock Purdy's 49ers by Monday morning:

"Then all of a sudden at 6-2, the 49ers are sitting at home on their bye week watching this all unfold. They got to be thinking, 'Oh my God, we got to play this team twice. How are we going to win this division if this team can go into Baltimore and win?'" [00:04:24]

Brock Purdy suffers case of sober October

In the NFL, September can be one of the most stressful months of the year for fans of everyone from Seattle's Geno Smith to Miami's Tua Tagovailoa. By the end of the month, most know what kind of season they are in for.

Fans of 0-4 and 1-3 teams already begin thinking that their seasons are over. However, those at 2-2, 3-1, and 4-0 are elated as they know they're going to have a reason to watch this year.

To a lesser extent, but by the same token, players can feel a similar up or down. Purdy had a case of the 'ups' in September, throwing for five touchdowns and zero interceptions by the end of his fourth game.

However, over the next four games, he threw for seven touchdowns and five interceptions against Joe Burrow's Bengals, Kirk Cousins' Vikings, and the Cleveland Browns.

At the same time, the San Francisco 49ers lost in three straight games to wrap up the month. While some teams have had euphoric bye weeks, it does not get much rougher than entering a bye week following three weeks of losing.

Not many expect the quarterback or Kyle Shanahan to get much rest over the bye week as they seek to fix their woes.

When they emerge from their respite, it could be an entirely different division race with the 49ers chasing from a distance. Will Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy respond to Seattle's challenge?

