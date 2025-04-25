Mike Florio takes issue with Mel Kiper mentioning Shedeur Sanders as Cam Ward gets drafted by Titans

The X profile 'Pro Football Talk' has detailed their frustration with ESPN NFL Draft analyst and insider Mel Kiper Jr.

While Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward was being selected on draft night, Kiper mentioned the draft prospects of Colorado Buffaloes QB Sheduer Sanders, something the account viewed as disrespectful to Ward.

"Cam Ward has been ignored for weeks, and now that he's about to be drafted, Mel Kiper is talking about Shedeur Sanders???"

On draft night, Ward was selected in the first round, No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans. After all of the speculation, the Titans finally get their QB of the future in Ward.

Ward is an elite QB who has a very strong arm, amazing mobility, and elite creativity from within and outside of the pocket.

Are the Tennessee Titans a good fit for Cam Ward?

The Titans are a great fit for Cam Ward, considering the offensive unit has solid offensive options and the team is in drastic need of a QB.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley and running back Tony Pollard are two solid offensive options and can help Ward become familiar with both the playbook and the style of play at the National Football League level.

Ward is the clear top QB this year, something that makes Kiper's comments that much more disappointing. It has felt throughout this process that Ward has been underrated and under appreciated by the media due to some other major names available in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ward is the best QB in the draft this year, something he has now been rewarded for by being the No. 1 overall selection to the Tennessee Titans.

