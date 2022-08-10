Mike Florio explains why Matthew Stafford is one bad throw away from a season-ending injury

The Los Angeles Rams got some bad news last week as super-Bowl winning quarterback Matthew Stafford revealed that he's been dealing with "elbow soreness" in his throwing arm.

The Rams are currently remaining cautious with Stafford and are limiting his throwing in practice. There could be a chance he doesn't play week one and could miss some time.

Jourdan Rodrigue @JourdanRodrigue Jourdan Rodrigue @JourdanRodrigue Will have more shortly but Sean McVay reiterated today - this is not a new issue for Stafford, who dealt with what McVay indicated is a bit of a unique (for a QB) elbow issue through last year as well. What’s new is their management plan, in part bc of the extended season. Will have more shortly but Sean McVay reiterated today - this is not a new issue for Stafford, who dealt with what McVay indicated is a bit of a unique (for a QB) elbow issue through last year as well. What’s new is their management plan, in part bc of the extended season. Declined to call Stafford’s elbow issue “tendinitis” and instead noted that “it’s a tricky deal” and “abnormal for a QB”, moreso “things that MLB pitchers deal with” and team is learning more about “on the fly”. Adds Stafford looked great in limited reps today. twitter.com/JourdanRodrigu… Declined to call Stafford’s elbow issue “tendinitis” and instead noted that “it’s a tricky deal” and “abnormal for a QB”, moreso “things that MLB pitchers deal with” and team is learning more about “on the fly”. Adds Stafford looked great in limited reps today. twitter.com/JourdanRodrigu…

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio detailed how he thinks Stafford could be one bad throw away from season-ending surgery.

Florio said:

"He (Sean McVay) is not going to come out there and be completely candid and honest with his concerns. And he surely is concerned about a quarterback with a baseball injury, with an elbow injury that hasn't gotten any better. They shut him down from throwing for all of the offseason program. He reportedly had the platelet rich plasma treatment in order to make this better. And it hasn't worked."

He added that Stafford will likely push through the injury with his toughness but it could cost him, much like it did Ben Roethlisberger:

"They don't seem to know what they're going to do. This is alarming and it's become gradually more alarming as the weeks gone on. Matthew Stafford is going to try to push through it. We may have a moment like we had week two of the 2019 season where Ben Roethlisberger throws a deep pass and he grabs his elbow and he's gone for the year."

Sean McVay stressed the need to manage Stafford due to the long season.



"It’s a tricky deal."



H/T Matthew Stafford and the Rams remain cautious as they attempt to limit his throwing time during training camp due to an ongoing elbow issue.Sean McVay stressed the need to manage Stafford due to the long season."It’s a tricky deal."H/T @JourdanRodrigue Matthew Stafford and the Rams remain cautious as they attempt to limit his throwing time during training camp due to an ongoing elbow issue.Sean McVay stressed the need to manage Stafford due to the long season."It’s a tricky deal."H/T @JourdanRodrigue https://t.co/uPc8uBczCT

The last thing the Rams need is a lengthy injury to their quarterback. Without him, they will go from potential Super Bowl contenders to missing the playoffs entirely.

Matthew Stafford signed a four-year $160 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams this offseason

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Matthew Stafford delivered for the Rams last season and they paid in him return. He led them to their second Super Bowl victory and they rewarded him with a big four-year $160 million deal. Stafford signed his deal at the best possible time, just before the news broke about his elbow soreness.

There's a chance he may not play out the contract, but at least he is a Super Bowl winner with the Los Angeles Rams. Stafford, at 34 years old, is currently entering his 14th season in the league.

With the campaign kicking off in under a month, it will be interesting to see what the Rams decide to do with Matthew Stafford. We'll keep an eye on his injury as the season creeps closer.

