Mike Florio uppercuts NFL scheduling as Joe Burrow enjoys 14-day break while Kyle Shanahan struggles to catch his breath

Kyle Shanahan, the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, is eager to get his team back on track in the next six days. Meanwhile, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are looking to start fresh after their bye week. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, some teams may perceive the scheduling as unfair.

Florio said that ahead of the matchup, Kyle Shanahan is dealing with injuries and just six days to prepare. While, on the other hand, the Bengals essentially have had 14 days to prepare for the San Francisco 49ers.

"The folks at the NFL got a lot of stuff going on when you set the schedule, but we always hear the chest thumping, or see the chest thumping and the bragging about the computer modeling and all the things they do to come up with the best possible schedule," Florio said. "How do you end up with one team having two weeks between games and the other team having six days between games?

"It's facing a team coming off of its bye week, a full week to get ready," he added. "It just seems unfair to the 49ers to have six day turnaround. Bengals have 14 days between games and now the 49 are scrambling to figure out who their quarterback is going to be." [via PFT]

Mike Florio went on to claim that the NFL emphasizes that the schedule is generated by a computer. However, he believes the computer isn't doing enough to avoid matchups like this week's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals.

What did Kyle Shanahan say about Brock Purdy's status?

Despite an elbow injury in last year's NFC, Brock Purdy has impressed many after being drafted late in the 2022 NFL Draft. The last two weeks, the 49ers have struggled and Purdy wasn't as efficient in Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Purdy attempted a quarterback sneak on third down in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. However, he was greeted with resistance from Vikings' Jordan Hicks, whose hit is said to have caused the concussion. The quarterback stayed in the game, although he threw two interceptions after that.

There wasn't a sign of a concussion until he was placed in concussion protocol this week. Kyle Shanahan is preparing Sam Darnold to start if need be but, has confidence Purdy could still clear protocol before Sunday.

"He does have enough time. Just, he's got to go through the process.”

While Kyle Shanahan is holding out hope, he also mentioned Darnold taking first-team reps with the 49ers. The offense will be prepared either way.