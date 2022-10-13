Mike Florio urges teams to sign Odell Beckham Jr. despite injury: "If you wait until he's healthy, you're waiting too long"

Odell Beckham Jr. is currently the best available wide receiver. Teams who need a wide receiver have been keeping tabs on him after he went on a Super Bowl run with the Los Angeles Rams last season.

However, in that Super Bowl, Beckham tore his ACL. It's an injury he hasn't yet recovered from. He's still a free agent almost assuredly because of that. A player of his caliber wouldn't be unsigned if not for health issues at this stage.

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio believes teams need to stop waiting for Beckham to heal.

He said as much on his PFT Draft video, highlighting that there are a lot of teams waiting around for him:

"Look, if you wait until he's healthy, you're waiting too long. He's currently cleared for non-contact activities. If you wait until he's 100%, he's already going to have signed with another team. "

He went on to say that he's going to need time to adjust, learn the playbook and more, so the longer he has with a team, the better:

"So for today's draft, the teams that we believe should be making the run at signing Odell Beckham Jr. as he gets closer and closer to an expected return, Chris, of the middle of November, just like last year, he signed with the Rams on November 11 and got up to speed and really helped fuel that Super Bowl run."

The injury is a significant one, and it's the second of its nature that Beckham has suffered. Teams are understandably hesitant to commit any money to that, but Florio believes the reward outweighs the risk.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s potential landing spots

Following a successful run in Los Angeles last season, there should be no shotage of suitors. The Rams were interested, but evidently did not provide the wide receiver an offer he felt was worth considering.

Even still, they remain an option because they can always offer him more.

The Buffalo Bills are an option, recently joining the fray. They have a talented wide receiver room, but a team can never have too many weapons.

Buffalo Bills v Cleveland Browns

The Kansas City Chiefs have been interested since they lost and haven't exactly replaced Tyreek Hill. The Green Bay Packers and Beckham's former team, the New York Giants, are other wide receiver needy teams.

Any of these teams could make a serious offer and sign him, and Florio believes someone should do that now.

