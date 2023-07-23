Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley, and Josh Jacobs have been three of the NFL's more dependable running backs. However, there's a growing sentiment that running backs aren't being paid what they deserve.

Recently, there was a Zoom call organized by Ekeler about the lack of pay at the position. Mike Florio of NBC Sports commented that the call didn't do much to move the needle:

"Last night’s Zoom meeting among various veteran running backs, coordinated by Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, ultimately went nowhere. Largely because there’s nowhere to go."

Florio added:

"The Collective Bargaining Agreement is what it is. The rules are the rules. And the current rules make it harder for the best running backs to get paid more than they currently receive."

SleeperNFL @SleeperNFL



- Christian McCaffrey

- Najee Harris

- J.K, Dobbins

- Nick Chubb

- Derrick Henry

- Jonathan Taylor

- Josh Jacobs

- Saquon Barkley

- Aaron Jones

- Tony Pollard

- Joe… pic.twitter.com/WEBEBV8cLm Per @_MLFootball, here are the RBs that attended Austin Ekeler’s Zoom Call to discuss the current NFL RB Market:- Christian McCaffrey- Najee Harris- J.K, Dobbins- Nick Chubb- Derrick Henry- Jonathan Taylor- Josh Jacobs- Saquon Barkley- Aaron Jones- Tony Pollard- Joe… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The call came as both Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs didn't reach long-term deal agreements with the Giants and Raiders, respectively. Both players will play under the franchise tag of $10.091 million designated for running backs in 2023.

Barkley finished last season in the top five in rushing yards (1,312 yards) and the top 10 in touchdowns (10) in the league. Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,653 yards and tied for fifth with 12 touchdowns.

It marked the third time in his four seasons in the league that Jacobs had a 1,000-yard rushing season.

Austin Ekeler proved his worth in Chargers backfield with 18 total touchdowns (13 rushing and three receiving) in 2022. Ekeler led the NFL with his 18 total touchdowns and was the second straight season atop the category.

How much will Austin Ekeler make in the upcoming season?

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler

The Chargers star signed a four-year, $24.5 million contract extension in March 2020. This season, Ekeler is set to make $6.25 million in 2023, which is tied for the 13th most amongst running backs.

David Montgomery of the Lions is also set to do the same as Ekeler. Ekeler is set to be a free agent in 2024, and time will tell if the Chargers will give him a new deal.

