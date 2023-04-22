The Miami Dolphins found their franchise quarterback as they drafted Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He's improved each season he's played and went 8-5 as the Dolphins' starting quarterback while leading the league in passer rating.

While Tua is Miami's quarterback, there were rumors of Tom Brady joining them earlier this week.

This caused Mike Florio to respond on the Joe Rose Show on Friday, urging Tua to tell Tom Brady to 'shut the f--k up'.

“I was stunned by what (Brady) said yesterday because there’s a certain point where it’s disrespectful to the guy who is currently the starting quarterback in Miami,” Florio said. “And if I’m Tua, I’m reaching out through back channels to Tom Brady and asking him to politely shut the ‘f’ up because I’m the quarterback here.

“'If you want to come take my job, come take my job. But if you’re truly retired and you’re just doing this for attention or whatever, don’t do it on my watch, don’t do it with my team. This is my job.' And I’d like to see some of that edge from Tua from time to time.”

This was in response to Brady answering a question at a Miami Beach Convention. Brady was asked if he would unretire and play football, and he didn't say no. He also pointed to having many friends in the Dolphins.

Brady said:

“I will say now that I’m not affiliated with any team anymore, even though I have strong ties with a couple teams. I do have some friends on the Dolphins that I really like. So, I wouldn’t say I necessarily root for them all the time, but I root for my friends to do well, and several of them play for Miami.”

Brady retired (officially) for the second time since he retired this off-season.

The Dolphins exercised Tua's fifth-year option for next year and he became the first player in the 2020 NFL draft to have their option picked up.

How long will Tua Tagovailoa be the quarterback for the Miami Dolphins?

Tua Tagovailoa during Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Chargers

Earlier this week, Tua Tagovailoa opened up and admitted that he contemplated retiring after the 2022 season.Tagovailoa didn't hesitate in being honest ans said:

"Yeah, I think I considered it, you know, for a time, having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife and having those kind of conversations.”

Tua suffered two official concussions last season and had possibly a third. He missed four games as a result of his injuries. If he suffers another serious head injury, one has to think there is a possibility of him walking away from the game.

We saw Andrew Luck retire at the age of 29. Could we see Tua Tagovailoa retire soon during his prime?

