Justin Fields is now 0-4 with the Chicago Bears after giving the 0-3 Denver Broncos their first win of the season. Bears fans are down in the dumps and Mike Greenberg isn't exactly cheering them up. Speaking on Get Up, he essentially gave up all hope for the franchise. Here's how he put it:

"00:00 The Chicago Bears have screwed that kid up beyond repair ... If they draft both of those guys next year, they'll at least be more efficient. You can screw up two quarterbacks in a three-year span instead of taking six years to do it."

"The reality is they have to get a lot of stuff right. At this point, the best thing that could happen to Justin Fields is to get up out of there immediately. He's not coming back next year. [00:00:25][25.7]"

Justin Fields smarting after losing in potential career-best performance

Justin Fields at Denver Broncos vs. Chicago Bears

In the Week 4 game against the Denver Broncos, Justin Fields threw for four touchdowns and one interception. It was the first game of his career in which he threw for four touchdowns. He also completed 80 percent of his passes. Fields only had one other full game in his career in which he accomplished that.

However, that and a quarter got him 25 cents as Russell Wilson stormed back from a 21-point hole to win the game in Chicago. Fields entered the late stages of the game with sky-high hopes but left the contest stunned with another loss tacked on.

The Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers are the last winless teams in the NFL this season. At this point, the NFL Draft is entering the conversation of both fan bases.

Some believe Justin Fields should do everything he can to jump ship with an elevated stock. This would leave the team to start over with what fans hope will be the first and second overall draft pick in 2024.

Before Week 4, Cole Kmet's quarterback had thrown for three touchdowns and four interceptions. By the start of Week 5, he had thrown for seven touchdowns and five interceptions. If he pushes to exit now, he might have more options than if he waits.

However, it also could be tempting for him to believe that the tide is beginning to turn, providing a reason to stick around.

Will the Bears move on from their quarterback?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Get Up and H/T Sportskeeda.