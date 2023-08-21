Mike Greenberg raises concerns over Jets' decision to play Aaron Rodgers in preseason

Aaron Rodgers has been the biggest story of the entire 2023 NFL offseason after shockingly being traded to the New York Jets. He's expected to make his new team instant contenders, as he did for most of his career with the Green Bay Packers.

Many Jets fans are extremely excited about the upcoming 2023 NFL season with their new quarterback. One of the most notable is popular sports media personality Mike Greenberg, a well-known Jets fan who is hoping Aaron Rodgers can transform the franchise this year.

While Greenberg is excited for Week 1 of the regular season, he talked about his concerns for his new quarterback during the 2023 NFL preseason on a recent episode of Get Up. His fear was sparked by the Jets' announcement that Rodgers is scheduled to play in their Week 3 preseason game against the New York Giants.

Greenberg said:

"I am going to remind everybody that the Jets' early season schedule is tough. They will need to hit the ground running to have any chance at accomplishing what they want this year.

"They open with Buffalo, which means Von Miller. Then they go to Dallas, that means Micah Parsons. Then they get the Patriots, who last year were third in the league in sacks. Then they get the Chiefs, who were second in the league in sacks. And sitting out there are the Eagles, who almost set the record for most sacks in a regular season last year."

Greenberg said that he wouldn't survive if his quarterback were to suffer an injury in a preseason game:

"So, you're looking at a lot of teams that can rush the passer, and I will merely say this: If Aaron Rodgers should somehow get hurt in a preseason game before the season even begins? I mean, I won't survive it. I mean, no. People ask me how will this cut it? That can't happen."

Mike Greenberg prefers Rodgers to sit out the entire 2023 NFL preseason to make sure he's entirely healthy for the Jets' Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills. His main concern is that their new quarterback could suffer an injury, ending the Jets' hopes of being Super Bowl contenders before the season even begins. While it's a reasonable concern, Rodgers has done a relatively good job of avoiding major injuries during his career so far.

Aaron Rodgers' injury history

Aaron Rodgers

Like all NFL players, especially those with long careers, Aaron Rodgers has dealt with his fair share of injuries over the years. The encouraging part for the New York Jets is that their new quarterback has often avoided missing many games due to injuries.

In his 18 years with the Green Bay Packers, he missed more than two games in a single season just twice. He has proven to be more durable than most, despite the fact that he will turn 40 years old during the 2023 NFL season.

