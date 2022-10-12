Mike McCarthy announces Cowboys starting QB plans ahead of Week 6 clash with Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their biggest game of the 2022 NFL season so far. In Week 6 they are set to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The two rival teams will enter an important NFC East divisional clash on Sunday Night Football. They have two of the best records in the NFL, combining for an impressive 9-1 mark so far this year.

One of the biggest question marks for the Cowboys ahead of their pivotal Week 6 game is who the starting quarterback will be. Head coach Mike McCarthy provided some clarity on the situation when he addressed the media on Wednesday following a practice session at The Star:

"We're preparing for Cooper Rush to start against the Eagles. You've got to trust the medical process and this is a 17 game season. I know Dak didn't want to hear it, but you got to make sure he's right for the long haul."

Jerry Jones also confirmed that Dak Prescott is still recovering from his thumb injury and hasn't yet returned to full strength:

"Put your hand down on something that would be the equivalent of a football. Try to do that without thumb strength. Try to spin that ball. Try to direct that ball without thumb strength if you’re really giving it a proper thumb. You can’t do it.”

McCarthy also went on to explain that Prescott will begin a throwing program on Wednesday after being cleared by doctors. Prescott will be labeled as a limited participant in practice as he will reportedly work off to the side with other rehabbing players.

When will Dak Prescott return to his starting QB role for the Cowboys?

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott injured his thumb during a Week 1 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has been sidelined ever since. While he is reportedly nearing a return and has begun partially practicing, McCarthy has made it clear that he's not ready. He wants Prescott to participate in a full week of regular practice before declaring him ready to start a game for the Cowboys.

Cooper Rush has filled in for Prescott as he continues to recover from his thumb injury. Rush has done an excellent job in his temporary role. He has won all four games he has started this season, helping the Cowboys achieve a 4-1 record so far while also bringing his career record as a starter to an impressive 5-0 overall. It appears he will get at least one more in Week 6 against the Eagles.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sports Illustrated and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes