Mike McCarthy calling plays will boost Dak Prescott’s efficiency, claims Robert Griffin III

The Dallas Cowboys went through some changes this offseason, but none bigger than parting ways with Kellen Moore and giving Mike McCarthy the play-calling duties to help Dak Prescott.

With Moore now the offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers, McCarthy finally gets his hands on the wheel and for many, it can only mean good things for Dak Prescott.

McCarthy's West Coast Offense that he used in Green Bay to win a Super Bowl is now the scheme that Dak and Co. will lean on as they look to end their infamous Super Bowl drought.

Former quarterback Robert Griffin III thinks that the move to have McCarthy call plays will be good for Dak.

Prescott's league-leading interception total last season (15) is well known, and some of them were on him, others weren't. But more so, some think that Moore's offense was too hard to learn, hence there were players who ran the wrong routes, and communication wasn't at the level it needed to be.

For Robert Griffin III, McCarthy calling the plays will ultimately mean good things for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

RGIII said on ESPN's "Get Up:"

“Well, McCarthy and Dak got tired of someone else, you know, planning their date nights, so they fired their assistant Kellen Moore, and Mike McCarthy is trying to bring that spark back into the relationship by running the football.

"So what I would say to them is, you know what, I think it's a good deal. Mike, if you're gonna go out, go out on your own terms, call the plays, run the ball, and let Dak be more efficient.”

What are the expectations for Dak Prescott in Mike McCarthy's offense?

RGIII is right when he said that Dak will be more efficient in McCarthy's offense as the West Coast scheme is built on quick, short and crisp throws that are essentially an extension of the run game.

This means Prescott will get easy throws to get in rthym and get the ball out quickly to his playmakers in CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Tony Pollard, Michael Gallup and Jake Ferguson.

While many have called Dak a "turnover machine," despite Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen throwing more, and Prescott's turnovers from last season clearly being an outlier, McCarthy's offense should see Dak's interception total go down.

Of course, this is all easy to say as a single down hasn't been played yet, but the proof will be in the pudding vs. the New York Giants. Fans will come away from that game thinking either one of two things: McCarthy's offense will work wonders for Dak Prescott, or two, Dallas is in real trouble this season.