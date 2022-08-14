"Mike McCarthy does not have a disciplined football team" - NFL fans and analysts slam Dallas Cowboys after they incur double-digit penalties vs. Denver Broncos

The Dallas Cowboys are favorites to win the NFC East again and possibly make some noise in the playoffs. They're a strong football team, led by players like Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, and CeeDee Lamb.

However, talent isn't everything. Discipline is important. Bad penalties can derail even the best teams in the NFL. If the preseason is any indication, then the Cowboys might be in danger of getting derailed this season.

The Cowboys conceded a whopping 17 penalties in their preseason opener against the Denver Broncos. Mike McCarthy was frustrated with it and gave vent to his emotions with these words:

"It’s not good enough football. It's not good enough. We have to be better there."

A Cowboys reporter lamented this fact long before they reached their final tally, saying that McCarthy doesn't have a disciplined football team.

Again. Six penalties for the Dallas Cowboys.So far they include holding, offside, taunting.Mike McCarthy does not have a disciplined football team.Again.

Several fans believe this level of indiscipline shows that the team is going to be frustrating all year long again.

rex @itsmrtibbs21 @andrewperdue23 @rjochoa Doesn’t matter. Shows he hasn’t fixed the discipline from last year so far. @andrewperdue23 @rjochoa Doesn’t matter. Shows he hasn’t fixed the discipline from last year so far.

Sean Demetric @SeanDemetric @rjochoa I don't care if it's preseason we still lack discipline! That's should have been the first thing we address for this upcoming season. @rjochoa I don't care if it's preseason we still lack discipline! That's should have been the first thing we address for this upcoming season.

Another fan said that there's a difference between sloppy play and indisciplined play.

Mason 🇺🇦 @TysonW4636344 @RainRains1437 @rjochoa Its supposed to be a mess due to a bunch of non-NFL players playing football, not due to relentless penalties from players who are supposed to make the team. @RainRains1437 @rjochoa Its supposed to be a mess due to a bunch of non-NFL players playing football, not due to relentless penalties from players who are supposed to make the team.

Other commenters are frustrated with the coaching all around.

Tom22 @t22c @rjochoa They don't focus on the little things. When they were in a 2 minute drill Fehoko caught a ball and ran the ball to the Center. How the hell has it not been pounded into them, Especially with the way the 49ers game ended last year, What to do in that situation? @rjochoa They don't focus on the little things. When they were in a 2 minute drill Fehoko caught a ball and ran the ball to the Center. How the hell has it not been pounded into them, Especially with the way the 49ers game ended last year, What to do in that situation?

However, it might not be just the coaching staff to blame, as one fan pointed out.

KDawg @bananantailpipe @rjochoa First round pick with 2 holds already. If only his scouting report mentioned something about a problem with penalties? 🤦🏼‍♂️ @rjochoa First round pick with 2 holds already. If only his scouting report mentioned something about a problem with penalties? 🤦🏼‍♂️

thePeoplesChoice @Walter925813 @rjochoa Let’s just suffer through the undisciplined season and hire Sean Payton after the playoff loss. @rjochoa Let’s just suffer through the undisciplined season and hire Sean Payton after the playoff loss.

Dilip @RdilipkCG @rjochoa I get a feeling MM thinks he is in a lame duck year. As long as Payton’s ghost looms he has no incentive to do any better. Another bounce out of WC round coming right up. @rjochoa I get a feeling MM thinks he is in a lame duck year. As long as Payton’s ghost looms he has no incentive to do any better. Another bounce out of WC round coming right up.

The awful preseason showing has one fan less than excited for the new season.

Christian @Blacktigra @rjochoa I don't understand how anyone can be optimistic or excited over this team. Truly can't even remember the last time I felt this deflated heading into the season since @rjochoa I don't understand how anyone can be optimistic or excited over this team. Truly can't even remember the last time I felt this deflated heading into the season since

McCarthy isn't disciplined himself, according to one fan.

Ryan (Cosmik) Murphy @iiitsmurphy @rjochoa The guy lied about watching tons of film to help him get his job. You can't have a disciplined team if you don't have any discipline yourself. @rjochoa The guy lied about watching tons of film to help him get his job. You can't have a disciplined team if you don't have any discipline yourself.

It's just the first week of the preseason, but it doesn't bode well for the future.

Will the Dallas Cowboys win the NFC East again?

CeeDee Lamb at the Dallas Cowboys training camp

Dallas Cowboys are the favorite to win the NFC East despite the clear lack of discipline. It was a problem that plagued them last year and they still went 12-5 and won the division.

This year, they are largely the same team. They lost Amari Cooper, but CeeDee Lamb is poised to step into that role and have a breakout year. The offensive unit that led them to the highest scoring offense in football is largely the same.

Micah Parsons in his second year might just be better than he was in his first. All indicators suggest they're still the class of the admittedly weak NFC East.

The Washington Commanders improved, but not enough to catch Dallas. The Philadelphia Eagles did, too, adding AJ Brown, which does make them the biggest threat to the crown.

Despite Mike McCarthy's lack of discipline, the talent on the roster should win out and get Dallas back to the playoffs.

