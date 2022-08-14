"Mike McCarthy does not have a disciplined football team" - NFL fans and analysts slam Dallas Cowboys after they incur double-digit penalties vs. Denver Broncos

The Dallas Cowboys are favorites to win the NFC East again and possibly make some noise in the playoffs. They're a strong football team, led by players like Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, and CeeDee Lamb.
However, talent isn't everything. Discipline is important. Bad penalties can derail even the best teams in the NFL. If the preseason is any indication, then the Cowboys might be in danger of getting derailed this season.
The Cowboys conceded a whopping 17 penalties in their preseason opener against the Denver Broncos. Mike McCarthy was frustrated with it and gave vent to his emotions with these words:
"It’s not good enough football. It's not good enough. We have to be better there."
A Cowboys reporter lamented this fact long before they reached their final tally, saying that McCarthy doesn't have a disciplined football team.
Several fans believe this level of indiscipline shows that the team is going to be frustrating all year long again.
Another fan said that there's a difference between sloppy play and indisciplined play.
Other commenters are frustrated with the coaching all around.
However, it might not be just the coaching staff to blame, as one fan pointed out.
The awful preseason showing has one fan less than excited for the new season.
McCarthy isn't disciplined himself, according to one fan.
It's just the first week of the preseason, but it doesn't bode well for the future.
Will the Dallas Cowboys win the NFC East again?
Dallas Cowboys are the favorite to win the NFC East despite the clear lack of discipline. It was a problem that plagued them last year and they still went 12-5 and won the division.
This year, they are largely the same team. They lost Amari Cooper, but CeeDee Lamb is poised to step into that role and have a breakout year. The offensive unit that led them to the highest scoring offense in football is largely the same.
Micah Parsons in his second year might just be better than he was in his first. All indicators suggest they're still the class of the admittedly weak NFC East.
The Washington Commanders improved, but not enough to catch Dallas. The Philadelphia Eagles did, too, adding AJ Brown, which does make them the biggest threat to the crown.
Despite Mike McCarthy's lack of discipline, the talent on the roster should win out and get Dallas back to the playoffs.